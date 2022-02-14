ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawks need more from De'Andre Hunter

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
The Hawks are now four games under .500 after losing four of their last five games, Dukes & Bell talked about the issues this team is having. Dukes and Bell talked about the team’s issues and which players in particular they need to show up for this team to make the playoffs.

Carl talked about needing more from De’Andre Hunter.

“Where is De’Andre Hunter? Where is De’Andre Hunter? For everybody who keeps telling me how great he is and all this stuff, where is De’Andre Hunter,” Dukes said. “You know where he was yesterday, five fouls and he didn’t even score in double figures. There’s no John Collins on the floor, and for everyone who doesn’t want John, you see when he’s not out there what the difference is. Where is De’Andre Hunter?”

Dukes continued and said Hunter isn’t the only one who needs to step up.

“Everybody wants to put this blame on Trae, Trae’s giving you thirty and eleven every night, where are these other complimentary pieces? Kevin Huerter, bro I need more than seven points! So this is where we’re at right now, and it’s kinda we’re in flux. Now I get it the all-star break’s gonna come and maybe we get hot, maybe we turn things up a notch, but right now the inconsistency of the other guys that you’re really counting on doesn’t have me believing that we’re gonna do something special.”

