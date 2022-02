Secretly Group Launches Secretly Society, New Podcast Exploring the Untold Stories that Define 25 Years of Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records & Secretly Canadian

Leading global creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jacksepticeye has officially announced the worldwide premiere of his biographical documentary How Did We Get Here?, which will be presented exclusively via the premium social live media platform Moment House on February 28th, 2022. From his beginnings as a lonely kid in rural Ireland to embarking on his first world tour as an international sensation, the film traces the origins of Seán McLoughlin and his journey to becoming Jacksepticeye: one of the largest YouTube personalities in history with nearly 15 billion cumulative channel streams to-date and a community of fans who counts millions across the globe. An intimate reflection on the modern celebrity and fandom-driven life in the digital age, How Did We Get Here follows Seán's path through the highest highs – chanting crowds, sold out shows, and marriage proposals – and lowest lows – grappling with loneliness in the harsh Irish winter - and the life and wonder in between.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO