Music is one of the best forms of remedy and medication. Many find escape in music’s beautiful tunes. Some enjoy the louder and brighter side of music, while others like softer and lighter tracks. But there are others who are their best selves when they create music. Their love for music becomes a part of their personality and soul at a certain time, and it lives within them. Not everyone is able to understand this love, but it does bring peace to many.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO