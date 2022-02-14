ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Market conditions for trucking carriers to remain strong through 2022

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucking carriers enjoyed better market conditions in December than they had for a seven-month span, thanks to falling diesel prices and greater freight volume, transportation analysis firm FTR said today. FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) for December rose to 14.45, improving from 10.0 in November, sending it to its...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Supply chain signals: New-container prices and production finally peak

For a telling window on the global supply chain crisis, watch the market for the containers themselves: the commoditized, corrugated steel boxes that move the world’s cargo. The extremely consolidated container manufacturing industry in China built more containers than ever before in 2021: 7.18 million twenty-foot equivalent units, according to consultancy Drewry, up 130% from 2020 and 62% from the previous record year in 2018.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Tractor sales remain strong in January

Overall ag tractor sales in the U.S. and Canada continued rising into January 2022, while sales of combine harvesters slowed for the month. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers recently released its monthly sales report for farm equipment. The report shows U.S. total farm tractor sales gained 1.5 percent for the...
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Lumber prices soar on hot demand and supply bottlenecks

The latest producer price index from the Labor Department came out Tuesday. Overall producer prices were up 1% in January, and they were up nearly 10% from a year earlier. But buried in the report is a big jump in the price of lumber — up over 25% in January.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Trucks#Gas Prices#Labor Market#Freight#Ftr#Tci
The Independent

Bellway shrugs off housing market concerns as demand remains strong

Housebuilder Bellway has brushed aside concerns that the cost of living crisis is set to dampen the roaring property market as it revealed higher than forecast prices and strong buyer demand.The Newcastle-based group saw completions hit a new record in its half-year to the end of January, up 0.7% at 5,694 homes, and said it remained on track to increase homes built by 10% this year.It cheered strong ongoing underlying demand, with reservations up 5.8% to 202 a week, while average house prices lifted 2.8% to a better-than-expected £311,800.The group now expects prices to be over £300,000 for the full...
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Industrial market called strong

Despite slight rise in vacancy, no trouble ahead seen in study. The 11-county region's industrial real estate market remains strong despite showing a one-year uptick in the vacancy percentage and vacant square footage, according to a study being released today. The 2022 Northeast Indiana Industrial Market Report, prepared by The...
REAL ESTATE
gcaptain.com

Coffee Prices Soar Amid Ship Shortage

By Tatiana Freitas (Bloomberg) Coffee futures reached the highest in ten years in New York amid mounting concerns over tight supplies and space aboard ships. Arabica prices have more than doubled over the past year following dry weather in Brazil, supply chain turmoil, and freight costs. To tackle short supply, roasters have tapped inventories and sent stockpiles monitored by the ICE Futures U.S. exchange to the lowest in 22 years.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Trax Partners with project44, Creating Industry-Leading Shipment and Financial Visibility Ecosystem

Trax Technologies announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with project44, the world’s leading supply chain visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. Trax Technologies is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management elevating freight audit and payment (FAP) through advanced technologies and premium solutions for global shippers and Logistics Service Providers with complex transportation logistics ecosystems. project44, based in Chicago, Illinois, is the most advanced, international provider of connected and automated visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights into the physical flow of goods all over the world.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

International weather, politics drive grain markets

Grain markets may have found their top for the moment. Soybean contracts traded a hair over $16, leading to some significant profit taking to end the week of Feb. 11, Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville said. While resistance has emerged, Scoville said that is largely because prices are already so high. Overall, the market still looks bullish.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia's Fortescue says H1 profit slumped by a third as costs weigh

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Wednesday said first-half profit tumbled a third on higher material and labour costs and lowered its interim dividend, sending its shares more than 4% lower. Fortescue said costs for the half jumped by a fifth. Australian...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Crude to Help Set Most Vital Oil Price From 2023

U.S. oil is set to be added to the world's most important crude benchmark. U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Crude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent for June 2023 cargoes, its...
TRAFFIC
dcvelocity.com

InXpress USA Hits $100 Million in System Sales

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – InXpress, a tech enabled third-party logistics company, partners with the world’s best carriers. The global network is made up of international and domestic specialists, who provide industry-defining shipping solutions to maximize efficiency for small-to-medium size enterprises. InXpress USA reached $100 million in system sales,...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
International Business Times

Indonesia Jan Exports Grow Below Expectation After Coal Shipment Ban

Indonesia's export growth slowed more than expected in January, after authorities in the world's top thermal coal exporter banned coal shipments, a move that shocked the global energy market. The January trade surplus was bigger than expected at $930 million, however, official data showed on Tuesday, compared with a $190...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Breakeven costs will help producers navigate uncertainty in 2022

Breakeven costs will help producers navigate uncertainty in 2022. A grain market analyst says knowing breakeven costs for 2022 will help producers navigate volatility in the markets. Matt Bennett with AgMarket.Net tells Brownfield producers should create a budget and start by using an average crop yield, and “Make sure we’re...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Supply chain disruptions continue along U.S./Canada border

Supply lines are moving slower across the U.S./Canada border, especially in the Detroit area, as protests continue throughout Canada in the wake of Covid-19 vaccine mandates affecting truck drivers, which took effect in January. Data from supply chain visibility platform FourKites showed changes in on-time delivery, shipment volume, and wait times as the vaccine mandates went into effect the weeks of January 15 (for U.S. to Canada travel) and January 22 (for Canada to U.S. travel), and the company is continuing to track volatile conditions, especially at the Detroit/Windsor, Ontario, border, which is the busiest land crossing between the two countries and a vital corridor for auto industry trade. Glenn Koepke, FourKites’ senior vice president for customer success, said the situation marks one more in a long line of supply chain disruptions companies have had to deal with in the past two years. He said the slowdowns and lower shipment volumes will be “pretty significant” over the next week or two in the Detroit area, with residual effects in the broader regions on both sides of the border. “I think folks didn’t anticipate as much of a reaction to what happened [after the vaccine mandates and protests], and it immediately was reflected in poor on-time data [and] decreased performance,” Koepke said. “We see a shift in volume as well.” FourKites tracked a 9% decrease in on-time delivery performance, a 7% decrease in total shipment volume, and a 17% increase in average wait times for all U.S./Canada cross border shipments the week of January 15, compared to the previous week. On-time delivery performance fell 4% and average border wait times increased 8% the week of January 22, with no decrease in shipment volume. On-time delivery performance for U.S. to Canada shipments have since improved, but the data show declining rates for deliveries from Canada to the United States, likely due to continuing effects from protests and blockades, Koepke said. Wait times from the U.S. to Canada were trending downward by roughly 30% as of this past Monday, but wait times from Canada to the U.S. were up by 20% or more compared to the previous week. As of Thursday morning, Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge, which Koepke says typically handles around 8,000 trucks a day crossing the border, remained temporarily closed. Automotive production lines face the most immediate threat, but Koepke said he expects impacts on the customer fulfillment side over the next few weeks as companies deal with delays and the need to re-route deliveries. “We’ll see a slowdown in inbound raw materials shipments, a slowdown in production, and customer deliveries,” he said. As of Wednesday, major automakers in the region had closed some operations and reduced shifts as a result of shortages. The cross-border vaccine mandates have spurred protests against the Canadian government’s broader Covid-19 restrictions. Led by the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers that made its way across the country to the capital city of Ottawa last week, the protests have attracted people from all over Canada and are impeding business and trade in Ottawa, Windsor, and elsewhere. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which has said it opposes the protests, released a statement this week urging government and business leaders to work together to end the blockades. “The patience of drivers and the vast majority of the trucking industry regarding these blockades has long-since expired. The trucking industry and its drivers are paying a heavy price for the unlawful actions of those who choose to politicize and target our borders and highways and choke off trade between Canada and the United States. Their actions simply hurt Canadians and they have shown a blatant disregard for all the lives they are impacting,” CTA President Stephen Laskowski said in the statement. U.S. trade groups have also weighed in on the issue. Earlier this week, the Missouri-based Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) sent letters to both the Biden Administration and to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Troudeau asking that truck drivers be excluded from the cross-border vaccine mandates, as they were under previous Covid-19 restrictions. OOIDA has more than 150,000 members in North America, including 1,000 Canadian drivers. The group says the nature of the drivers’ work and their status as essential workers should exclude them from the mandates. “Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, professional truckers have been risking their lives to deliver critical goods to communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Prior to January 2022, truckers were operating safely back and forth across the U.S-Canadian border to ensure North Americans had the food and supplies they needed without having to show proof of vaccination or disclosing any other aspects of their personal medical history,” OOIDA wrote in the letter to Prime Minister Trudeau. “Since commercial drivers spend the majority of their time alone in their vehicle and outside, there is no evidence that truckers present a higher risk of spreading the virus. Because the current cross-border policy disregards the economic contributions of the trucking industry and overlooks the basic operating procedures of the profession, we urge you to immediately exempt professional truck drivers from the vaccination mandate.” OOIDA said the mandates impede cross-border trade, noting that many drivers have elected not to operate cross-border routes under the new rules and that others have experienced excessive wait times at the border due to the new protocols. “This has intensified existing challenges facing North American freight networks and the supply chain and has resulted in higher prices for consumers,” they wrote in letters to both administrations.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market- Goodman, Ingersoll-Rand, LG, Carrier

The Global Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market study is one of the most comprehensive and vital sources of information on company strategies, qualitative and quantitative market analysis. The Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market study contains in-depth research and analysis of the market’s most important components. The review gathers information from industry experts and various unmistakable players in the market to give a speedy survey and broad bits of knowledge into the market. Apart from that, the research provides a thorough examination of geographical areas, key players, trends, and developments in the Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy