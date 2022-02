The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.

