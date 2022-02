One of the most beloved members of the inaugural WooSox’ roster is leaving the Red Sox’ organization. First baseman Josh Ockimey has signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies, he announced on Twitter. Ockimey, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and spent eight seasons in the team’s system, is a Philadelphia native who will now get the chance to play for his hometown team.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO