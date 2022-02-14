ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, KY

Woman Injured In Crofton Tractor Crash

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was injured in a tractor crash on Old Madisonville Road in Crofton...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington: "True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and here with us"

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Christian County, KY
Accidents
Crofton, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Crofton, KY
Accidents
City
Madisonville, KY
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Crofton, KY
County
Christian County, KY
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy