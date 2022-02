US president Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is still possible, and vowed to “respond decisively” if Moscow invades.He said there was still plenty of room for diplomacy – but insisted the United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”Biden made a series of threats in his televised address on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped to deter Russian aggression.But a peaceful path to resolving the crisis was still open, he stated.The US has not yet verified Russia’s claim that troops are returning from Ukraine’s border.Mr Biden cautioned they...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO