Soup is a favorite food of many people and can be enjoyed any time of the year. There are many options, and it can be a healthy and nutritious part of any meal. Crackers, bread sticks, croutons, and/or fresh crusty bread can be a nice compliment to a hot, steaming bowl of soup. It’s tasty just by itself too. Many claim chicken soup has healing properties and it can be easy to eat and digest when sick. My grandmother used to make a huge, endless pot of homemade noodle soup (the best ever) every Sunday (without fail) and invited the whole extended family over to enjoy it.

