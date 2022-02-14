Why I Became An Art Major

Welcome to my first post for MC Voices! I am very honored and appreciative that I was given an opportunity to share my thoughts on MC in hopes to inform and enlighten those who are also attending or plan to attend MC. I wanted to dive in deeper into why I choose MC as my choice of college. When the pandemic hit back in March of 2020, the world stopped. I know for many it was such dark and scary time, I am no different. I was in my junior year of high school which was arguably my best year academically. I was getting the best grades I have ever gotten in high school despite taking vigorous courses. I was also very happy with the potential vocation that I discovered which was medicine. A mysterious disease then captivated the attention of all Americans across the nation and everything came to an abrupt stop. Like everyone else, we all started to adjust to the new normal but found it difficult. Depression is ruthless and can be unforgiving.

