Energy Industry

Oil-hungry buyers reel from prospect of Russia sanctions

By Serene Cheong, Sherry Su
worldoil.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Oil importers are racing to assess the risk of purchasing Russian supplies as tensions over Ukraine enter a potentially decisive week. Traders and buyers of Asia’s favored oil grades from Russia, particularly ESPO and Sokol from the far east, are becoming increasingly wary of being caught up in possible...

worldoil.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. sanctions on Russian banks are the West's most potent economic threat

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - For NATO members, the most powerful measure against Russia were it to invade Ukraine would be U.S. sanctions cutting off Russian state banks from the dollar according to Russian executives, bankers, and former senior U.S. sanctions officials. The United States has warned that Russia could invade as early as this week. Moscow denies it has such plans but says the West needs to take its concerns about NATO expansion seriously. read more Washington, and its allies in Europe, are finalising an extensive package of sanctions if Russia were to launch an invasion according to U.S. and European officials. read more The U.S. package would expand a technology export ban to include any goods made with U.S. components or software, as well as proposed sanctions against specific Russian billionaires. But sanctions experts say more than any other measure, aggressive action against Russia's state banks would hit its economy the hardest. "Banking sanctions are the most impactful measure the U.S. can carry out in the short term," said Brian O'Toole, a former senior advisor to the director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control or OFAC in the U.S. Treasury Department, which designs and manages the implementation of sanctions. Proposed sanctions against Russian banks would bar them from making any transactions in U.S. dollars, essentially freezing any dollar-denominated assets or liabilities held by the banks at home and abroad. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday said sanctions against Russian banks would be “unpleasant” and lead to a spike in volatility, but said the state would make sure that all deposits with banks and all transactions, including in foreign currencies, were secured. Russia’s abundant hard currency reserves – now at $635bn – would help shield against the potential blow, he said. read more When asked about possible sanctions on Russian state banks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters that Russia was “preparing for unpredictable actions” from the United States “by hedging against any risks."
ECONOMY
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian gas threat in Europe

As the crisis between Russia and the West deepens on the borders of Ukraine, Europe and Russia’s long interdependence on one another for energy has become a critical bargaining piece on both sides. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed...
POTUS
omahanews.net

Russia unveils anti-sanctions shield

Moscow can withstand any restrictions thanks to massive gold and foreign exchange reserves, the finance ministry says. Possible western sanctions targeting the Russian economy could lead to a spike in market volatility, but the country will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to its abundant reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Yellen Acknowledges 'Some Global Fallout' From Any Russia Sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says "some global fallout" would result if the West moves ahead with the punishing, coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia, should it attack Ukraine. If the penalties are imposed, "of course, we want the largest cost to fall on Russia," Yellen said in an interview. "But...
FOREIGN POLICY
worldoil.com

Demand for OCTG increasing, driving up prices

Increasing energy demand and a surge in North Sea exploration activity has increased the appetite for OCTG in the North Sea market, particularly in Norway, after a slowdown during the pandemic. The carbon OCTG and 13Cr OCTG markets are absorbing excess inventories and restocking for upcoming North Sea operations, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGN News

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize as feared, the […]
MILITARY
Reuters

France: Russian retreat from Ukranian border would be positive sign

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border but if the information is correct, this would be a "positive sign", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists. "If it is confirmed, this is a good thing," Attal said,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov

CARACAS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela is a key ally for Russia in Latin America, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said while visiting the South American country on Wednesday, adding that the two countries will look to deepen bilateral ties. Borisov's visit to Venezuela's capital Caracas follows visits by...
EUROPE
Washington Post

As Ukraine heats up, Biden faces the Putin puzzle

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, nearly a decade after Moscow invaded. The big idea. As Ukraine heats up, Biden faces the Putin puzzle. President Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Venezuela, Russia hold discussions as West keeps pressure

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan and Russian officials met for high-level discussions in the South American country Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the country’s protracted crisis. The meeting between Russia’s Deputy Prime...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States has not seen any pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders and that Moscow has been moving critical units closer to the area. Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing...
MILITARY

