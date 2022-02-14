OPEC chief says focus is on keeping market well-supplied

A total of 74 billion-dollar deals were undertaken in the oil and gas industry last year, compared to only 40 in 2020, says GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that oil price recovery encouraged companies to undertake more high-value deals to push forward their growth plans. The largest deal in terms of value for 2021 was announced towards the end of the year, when prices were at multi-year highs. It involved the proposed $13.9 billion acquisition of North Sea operator Lundin Energy by Aker BP.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO