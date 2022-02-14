ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC chief says focus is on keeping market well-supplied

By Salma El Wardany
worldoil.com
 2 days ago

(Bloomberg) — OPEC is focused on keeping the oil market well-supplied, even as the group continues to grapple with underinvestment, according to its top official. “There’s no doubt that we are concerned with ensuring that the security of supply is...

worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Why do oil prices matter to the global economy? An expert explains

Oil prices are strongly influenced by the global economic outlook. Changes in supply and demand and geopolitical tensions cause price fluctuations. An orderly energy transition can protect against oil price spikes. Demand for oil plunged in 2020 during the pandemic when lockdowns led the price to fall below zero first...
INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

GlobalData: Oil and gas industry witnessed a surge in high-value deals in 2021

A total of 74 billion-dollar deals were undertaken in the oil and gas industry last year, compared to only 40 in 2020, says GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that oil price recovery encouraged companies to undertake more high-value deals to push forward their growth plans. The largest deal in terms of value for 2021 was announced towards the end of the year, when prices were at multi-year highs. It involved the proposed $13.9 billion acquisition of North Sea operator Lundin Energy by Aker BP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Demand for OCTG increasing, driving up prices

Increasing energy demand and a surge in North Sea exploration activity has increased the appetite for OCTG in the North Sea market, particularly in Norway, after a slowdown during the pandemic. The carbon OCTG and 13Cr OCTG markets are absorbing excess inventories and restocking for upcoming North Sea operations, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Libya
worldoil.com

ConocoPhillips supplying a Bitcoin miner with gas from Bakken

(Bloomberg) — ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin mining project with natural gas from the Bakken shale of North Dakota in a first for a major U.S. producer. The gas supplied to the pilot project, owned and managed by a third party, would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere in a process known as flaring, Houston-based ConocoPhillips said in an emailed response to questions, without identifying the cryptocurrency miner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Even OPEC Thinks Oil Prices Are Too High

Oil prices spiked towards $100 on Monday as rumors of Russia invading Ukraine spread, and sentiment only seems to be getting more bullish. Even OPEC members are worried about an out-of-control oil price rally as it will add to inflation and make energy expensive for citizens. The IEA has highlighted...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

Up to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of US tight oil could be unleashed in the event of a supercycle – with oil prices remaining around or above $100 per barrel – driven by growing demand and continued supply tightness, Rystad Energy predicts. Tight oil output in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Executives: Higher Energy Prices Are Here To Stay

We are just at the beginning of consumers' energy bill troubles, Big Oil executives have warned as they reported bumper earnings thanks to higher oil and gas prices. "I've no good news to deliver, oil prices will remain high," TotalEnergies' chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told media recently in comments on the current situation with energy costs in Europe.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

IEA Wants More OPEC+ Oil

Birol told the group that it's lagging in meeting output targets. The OPEC+ producers’ group needs to pump more oil to bridge a gap between supply and demand and to reduce price volatility that’s seen crude skyrocket towards $100 a barrel this year. Speaking by video link to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Key energy agencies diverge as demand and oil prices climb

Leaders of the world's most consequential energy bodies gathered for a forum Wednesday to discuss the uncertain future of oil as demand rebounds and prices climb, all while a growing roster of nations pledge to transition to cleaner forms of energy.The forum, which included speakers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, presented varying forecasts for oil demand and discussed energy security and market stability.Yet from the outset, the wider debate on how the world should best transition away from so-called dirty fuels and other sources of carbon emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy stocks suffer broad declines as easing Ukraine tensions knock down crude oil prices

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy