Basketball

Pair of Men's Basketball Tip Times Updated

By Denver Parler
floridagators.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's Feb. 22 home game vs. Arkansas has been moved up to 7 p.m. Two upcoming Florida men's basketball games had tip...

floridagators.com

WNTZ

LSU Men’s Basketball looks for Wednesday home win vs UGA

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to continue building for the end of the regular season as they go for their third consecutive win Wednesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Dale Brown Court as the teams meet for the only […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Jon Scheyer provides new update on Coach K health scare

After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the latest AP Top 25

Tennessee basketball moved up three spots and and is ranked No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt last week. The Vols have won seven of their last eight games dating back to the 107-79 loss at Kentucky on January 18 at Rupp Arena. It’s seven straight Southeastern Conference wins, with the lone loss being the 52-51 game at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 29 in Austin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KARK

WATCH: MBB takes down Tigers 76-57

Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles to lead #23 Arkansas to a 76-57 victory at Missouri on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first as a Razorback) and Williams had 13 points and 11 boards for his eighth double-double on the year and eighth in his last 12 games). However, Arkansas was led by Stanley Umude’s 23 points, tying a career-high with six 3-pointers made (6-of-9).
BASKETBALL
Kansas City Star

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball: Lineups, TV, time, facts

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12): The Cowboys, who routed West Virginia, 81-58, on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, have won two of their last three games. However they have dropped five of their last seven. … Moussa Cisse and Avery Anderson scored 18 points apiece, while Bryce Thompson, now in his first season at OSU after playing at KU last season, finished with 13 points versus the Mountaineers. … Oklahoma State outrebounded West Virginia, 48-24 on Saturday. The Cowboys outscored WVU 40-16 in the paint. It marked the 18th time in 24 games OSU has scored more than its opponent in the paint. .,.. Thompson, a 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native, has averaged 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a game. He has 23 assists to 28 turnovers. Thompson has averaged 25.1 minutes per game in 23 games (19 starts). He’s hit 42.5% of his shots, including 29.6% of his threes (21-of-71). As a freshman at KU Thompson averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. He hit 35.3% of his shots including 22.2% of his threes (8-of-36). … Senior Isaac Likekele has 428 career assists, fifth most in school history. On Saturday, he passed Randy Wright (427) on the all-time OSU list. … Likekele has grabbed at least one rebound in 117 consecutive games dating to his freshman year and has recorded an assist in 58 consecutive games. … Under fourth-year coach Mike Boynton, OSU has posted 17 wins over ranked opponents, including 10 victories over top-10 squads. … Oklahoma State has allowed 10 of its 24 foes to score more than 70 points in a game.
STILLWATER, OK
floridagators.com

Florida Men's Basketball to Compete in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

Florida returns to Portland for the Thanksgiving 2022 event. The Florida men's basketball team has signed on for the Phil Knight Legacy event in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving 2022. The eight-team field consists of Florida, Duke, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. The Nike-sponsored tournament includes...
PORTLAND, OR
ndinsider.com

Men's Basketball: February's half over, so it's time to kick this hoops stuff into gear

SOUTH BEND – It’s getting late, and it’s getting rather crowded near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball standings. February rolls past the halfway point this week, which means it’s time to get going. Or time to keep pace, or fall way behind. There now are six teams with double-digit league wins, including Notre Dame, which remains tied for the league lead with Duke.
SOUTH BEND, IN
floridagators.com

USA Baseball Names Barco, Fabian to Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – USA Baseball announced its 55-player Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list today, with Florida left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and outfielder Jud Fabian each making the cut. This is the second-consecutive season that Barco and Fabian have earned recognition on the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list....
MLB
floridagators.com

Nya Reed & Leanne Wong Receive SEC Weekly Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of Gators – Leanne Wong and Nya Reed – claimed Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honors after UF's win over No. 5 LSU. Wong claims her first SEC Gymnast of the Week honor after posting the league's top all-around total of 39.65. That total set her collegiate best and gave Wong her second all-around win. She is the second Gator to claim the SEC Gymnast of the Week honor in 2022, as fellow freshman Sloane Blakely earned the Week 1 honor.
SPORTS
Chronicle

Mark Williams tips in game-winning basket to lift Duke men's basketball over Wake Forest

Sports are a matter of inches. Duke’s battle with Wake Forest showed that time and time again, the last time being in the closing moments. The ninth-ranked Blue Devils experienced disaster over and over again, but sophomore big Mark Williams stood tall and finished the job on the final possession as the Blue Devils battled to a 76-74 victory in the rematch with Wake Forest Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The night was highlighted by repeated leads disappearing out of thin air despite a team-wide effort to support the Blue Devils with both star freshman Paolo Banchero mostly absent from the statsheet in the first half and head coach Mike Krzyzewski missing from the bench to start the second half.
WAKE FOREST, NC
floridagators.com

Gators Garner Three Medals of Day 2 of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 5 Florida men and No. 17 Florida women each moved up in the standings on Day 2 of the SEC Championships. The men skyrocketed up to first place with 477 points, while the women advanced to fifth place, registering 287 points. Florida tallied three...
KNOXVILLE, TN
floridagators.com

Gators in the NFL: Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES – Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell are Super Bowl champions. All the hard work. All the blood, sweat and tears. It's all worth it when you bring home the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Rams' wide receivers and former Gators Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell did just that as...
NFL
KTLO

Arkansas women pull away in second half to top Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday — they shot 47% from the field, 40% from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
AL.com

Auburn basketball drops to No. 2 in AP poll

Auburn’s reign atop the AP poll has come to an end. After three straight weeks as the nation’s top-ranked team, Auburn dropped to No. 2 in the Week 15 poll released Monday morning. Gonzaga reclaimed the top spot as Auburn split its two games last week, with the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak snapped on the road against Arkansas in overtime before bouncing back with a dominating home win against Texas A&M.
AUBURN, AL
TideSports.com

Alabama men's basketball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live updates, score

As Alabama men's basketball looks to continue building momentum heading into the SEC tournament in March, it has a rematch on Wednesday. Mississippi State snuck out a victory in Starkville against Alabama on Jan. 15, and Alabama aims to return the favor win in a 6 p.m. matchup at Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2/ESPNU.
STARKVILLE, MS
Sports Illustrated

Tristan Thompson to Be Waived by Pacers, Sign With Bulls

Just about as quickly as he arrive in Indiana, Tristan Thompson is on the move again. Following Wednesday‘s 113–108 win over the Wizards, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced the team would be waiving Thompson, who landed on the roster at the trade deadline in a deal with the Kings. Following his release, the veteran big man will sign with the Bulls.
NBA

