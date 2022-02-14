Pair of Men's Basketball Tip Times Updated

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12): The Cowboys, who routed West Virginia, 81-58, on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, have won two of their last three games. However they have dropped five of their last seven. … Moussa Cisse and Avery Anderson scored 18 points apiece, while Bryce Thompson, now in his first season at OSU after playing at KU last season, finished with 13 points versus the Mountaineers. … Oklahoma State outrebounded West Virginia, 48-24 on Saturday. The Cowboys outscored WVU 40-16 in the paint. It marked the 18th time in 24 games OSU has scored more than its opponent in the paint. .,.. Thompson, a 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native, has averaged 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a game. He has 23 assists to 28 turnovers. Thompson has averaged 25.1 minutes per game in 23 games (19 starts). He’s hit 42.5% of his shots, including 29.6% of his threes (21-of-71). As a freshman at KU Thompson averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. He hit 35.3% of his shots including 22.2% of his threes (8-of-36). … Senior Isaac Likekele has 428 career assists, fifth most in school history. On Saturday, he passed Randy Wright (427) on the all-time OSU list. … Likekele has grabbed at least one rebound in 117 consecutive games dating to his freshman year and has recorded an assist in 58 consecutive games. … Under fourth-year coach Mike Boynton, OSU has posted 17 wins over ranked opponents, including 10 victories over top-10 squads. … Oklahoma State has allowed 10 of its 24 foes to score more than 70 points in a game.

