INGLEWOOD – Super Bowl LVI was beginning to look like a catastrophe for the Rams with time winding down late in the fourth quarter. The Rams began the second half with a flurry of misfortunes that didn't go their way. After holding Cincinnati to 10 points in the first two quarters, the Bengals then proceeded to score an additional 10 points across their first two possessions to open up the second half.

