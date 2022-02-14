In Loving Memory of John B. Montera

Jackie Pickett, age 88, a Las Vegas area resident for almost 70 years, passed away in Las Cruces, NM on February 6, 2022. Jackie was born in Sweetwater, Texas on October 28, 1933. She was the youngest of 3 daughters born to Jack and Lucy Hadderton. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents, and her oldest sister, LaNeel Pierce. She is survived by her sister LaVerna Rogers of Eastland, TX, her 3 children and their spouses, Debbie Tixier (Wendell) of Las Cruces, NM, BeckieMosimann (Martin) of Wagon Mound, NM, and Troy Pickett (Teri) of Deming, NM. Seven grandchildren: Shellie Dutton (Kyle), Jolie Benevidez (Frankie), Trey Tixier (Hollie), Wendell Mosimann, Travis Mosimann (Sarah), Tel Pickett (Josy), and Tee Pickett, 3 great granddaughters: Aliyah and Addison Tixier, and Opal Mosimann, and one special nephew: Bozo Rogers (Karla) of Eastland, TX, and several nieces.
Comments / 0