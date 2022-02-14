ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory of John B. Montera

krtnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn B. Montera, 88, more affectionately known as “Ducky,” passed away on February 11, 2022. Ducky passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Ducky was a 1st generation Italian, born on...

krtnradio.com

thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Vickie Ellen Watson

She was, employed as a Seattle Metro Transit Driver until her failing health. Vickie attended Seattle Schools and was a graduate of Rainier Beach High School, where she was a phenomenal basketball player and track runner who had many talents. She leaves to cherish her memories of her loving children,...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Rose M. Thompson

Rose, Rosie, Mom, Baby Sis, Slinky T, Mama Rose, Lil' Rosie, Bookend, and Auntie Rosie are names she answered to; but the title she was most proud of was Nana. Being a Grandmother was a beloved mission for her. Born in the Yesler Terrace and raised on Capitol Hill Rose...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Stephanie "Michelle" Bush

Stephanie "Michelle" Bush slipped away peacefully on Friday, January 14th, 2022. She was a firecracker! Always loyal. Always supportive always honest. Always true. Michelle was a lover of life. Her family meant everything to her. Michelle was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. After overcoming many battles, Michelle found her way back to the ones she loved and continually proved and showed her love through action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Shelly Churchman Gabbard: 1971-2022

Shelly Adell Churchman Gabbard passed away suddenly on Jan. 12, 2022. Born on Aug. 29, 1971, she is survived by her daughter Jaden; her honorary daughter Kiya; her parents Carol and Ron; her siblings Grace, Nicholas, Carla, Adam and Wendy; and many nieces and nephews. Shelly was a knitter, an...
OBITUARIES
John B
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Elizabeth “Liz” Wheeler

Elizabeth “Liz” Wheeler received her Heavenly wings on January 29, 2022 at the tender age of 77 years old at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Sis. Liz was a founding member of Zion Preparatory Academy along with her mother and father Bishop Eugene and Coreathea Drayton. They started the school with $8.32, founded on the basic principles of servicing Seattle’s inner city youth by supporting single parents and low income families.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Café Martin opens in Newton in memory of John Martin

NEWTON, Mass. — On Monday Adrienne Martin fulfilled a promise and a dream. Café Martin restaurant and bar opened on 7 West St. in Newton. In 2016 Adrienne’s husband John Martin was diagnosed with ALS. John died in 2018. In the two years that John battled the disease friends and supporters would come by their Newton home to visit. They would all hang out in the Martin’s backyard. “At that time, our house was nicknamed Café Martin because of the gatherings we had and because of the love and support we felt from everyone who stopped by”, said Adrienne.
NEWTON, MA
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Jackie Pickett

Jackie Pickett, age 88, a Las Vegas area resident for almost 70 years, passed away in Las Cruces, NM on February 6, 2022. Jackie was born in Sweetwater, Texas on October 28, 1933. She was the youngest of 3 daughters born to Jack and Lucy Hadderton. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her parents, and her oldest sister, LaNeel Pierce. She is survived by her sister LaVerna Rogers of Eastland, TX, her 3 children and their spouses, Debbie Tixier (Wendell) of Las Cruces, NM, BeckieMosimann (Martin) of Wagon Mound, NM, and Troy Pickett (Teri) of Deming, NM. Seven grandchildren: Shellie Dutton (Kyle), Jolie Benevidez (Frankie), Trey Tixier (Hollie), Wendell Mosimann, Travis Mosimann (Sarah), Tel Pickett (Josy), and Tee Pickett, 3 great granddaughters: Aliyah and Addison Tixier, and Opal Mosimann, and one special nephew: Bozo Rogers (Karla) of Eastland, TX, and several nieces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memories Alonzo Maurice Scott

Alonzo is my son. I always called him "Monkey" He will forever be the love of our lives. Our hearts are always wide open with heartfelt love he will never be forgotten. Alonzo was a blessing to our family. We are thankful and grateful to God for the time we had with m. He was loving, caring, sweet, funny, always willing to help others. Alonzo was an awesome son, brother, and a very proud father of five beautiful children, three queens, and one king. Now he has four precious grandchildren, they are a blessing and we love them very much. Alonzo's passion was loving and protecting his family, being our bodyguard, friend, playing basketball, and thanking God.
MAURICE SCOTT
Roanoke Daily Herald

In memory of Marcia: Bringing love and smiles

Randy Wrenn, owner of Wrenn Sports Graphics & Screen Printing, set out to bring Valentine’s Day to residents in assisted living in honor of his late wife, Marcia Gordon Hudson. Hudson lost her four-year battle with cancer on Aug. 2. Wrenn said she brought a smile to everyone’s face...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Elko Daily Free Press

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice....
ELKO, NV
clclt.com

In Loving Memory of Bob Proctor 1934-2022

When Bob and I created our vision for the Proctor Gallagher Institute we both knew that it was a vision that would last well beyond either of our physical presence here on earth - that it was a purpose noble enough that would stand the test of time. Since then,...
OBITUARIES
The News-Gazette

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JACK HIGGINS

The pain of losing you is immeasurable but we know the biggest star in the sky that is shining the most is you. We love you in heaven above.
OBITUARIES

