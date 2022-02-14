In Loving Memory of John B. Montera

Alonzo is my son. I always called him "Monkey" He will forever be the love of our lives. Our hearts are always wide open with heartfelt love he will never be forgotten. Alonzo was a blessing to our family. We are thankful and grateful to God for the time we had with m. He was loving, caring, sweet, funny, always willing to help others. Alonzo was an awesome son, brother, and a very proud father of five beautiful children, three queens, and one king. Now he has four precious grandchildren, they are a blessing and we love them very much. Alonzo's passion was loving and protecting his family, being our bodyguard, friend, playing basketball, and thanking God.

MAURICE SCOTT ・ 6 DAYS AGO