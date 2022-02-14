ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision Blizzard before deal

 1 day ago
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N)loaded up on shares in video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) ahead of Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $68.7 billion deal to buy the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Microsoft announced its acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18, sending Activision's shares surging. It is up more than 20% year-to-date. read more

Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Monday it added nearly 14.7 million shares of Activision in the fourth quarter while hedge fund Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, added a new position, buying 2 million shares in the fourth quarter.

Investors monitor Berkshire's investments closely to see where Buffett and his investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.

The filings do not say who bought and sold what, though Buffett generally handles larger investments.

Monday's filing suggests that Berkshire remains resistant to buying stocks, after having been a net seller throughout much of 2021.

The company also added to its position in energy giant Chevron Corp (CVX.N) while slicing its position in healthcare names including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N) during the quarter that ended in December.

The sales and Buffett's six-year drought in buying large whole companies have contributed to Berkshire's boosting its cash holdings as of Sept. 30, 2021, to a record $149.2 billion, despite at least $21.9 billion of stock buybacks.

Berkshire is expected to disclose more about its stock purchases, buybacks and cash on Feb. 26 when it releases year-end results and Buffett's widely read annual shareholder letter.

Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It also owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico (BRKGE.UL) auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream.

Reporting by David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Megan Davies, Matthew Lewis and Jane Wardell

Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Having a cash buffer can keep you from having to sell in a market crash. A long-term focus is always important when buying or owning stocks. With a value investor's mindset, you may even be able to buy near the lows during a crash. The stock market will crash again....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
