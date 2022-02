TOLEDO, Ohio – Kent State handed Toledo its first home defeat of the season on Tuesday night with a 72-59 victory over the Rockets (20-6, 12-3 MAC) in Savage Arena. "We got frustrated early and that set us back," Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk said. "We didn't move the basketball, we didn't cut, and we didn't trust each other. We started to compete in the second half, but every time we did make a run they made a play. They broke our spirit several times tonight by hitting shots right at the end of the shot clock."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO