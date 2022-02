Xbox is trying to resolve an issue that has seen players unable to obtain the CrossfireX campaign content on Games Pass. CrossfireX came to Xbox Game Pass today, much to the excitement of those who have been waiting for its release since it was first announced in 2019. However, fans have been left disappointed, as many are currently unable to gain access to its single player campaign developed by Alan Wake maker Remedy. Microsoft is aware of this issue and has shared it is working to fix it. At the time of writing, its status is currently close to being resolved.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO