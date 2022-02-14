ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

One year after Bataclan: Berlinale film explores the aftermath of terror

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Holed up in a cloakroom for hours as gunmen rampaged around the Paris Bataclan nightclub in November 2015, Ramon Gonzalez was preoccupied with one thought: what if he died having achieved nothing, his life a failure?. It was this thought in the mind of a...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

IFC Films Reunites With Claire Denis on Berlinale Film ‘Fire’ With Juliette Binoche (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to “Fire,” the new drama from celebrated French director Claire Denis. The pact marks the first major domestic deal of the Berlinale 2022 competition. World premiering next week at the Berlin Film Festival, “Fire” is headlined by two of France’s biggest stars, Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”) and Vincent Lindon (“Titane”). The pair have never been in a film together. IFC Films has a long history with both Denis and Binoche. The director-driven distribution company previously handled Denis’ “Let The Sunshine In,” which starred Binoche, and “White Material.”  Binoche also appeared in such as IFC releases as...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘We Might As Well Be Dead’: Berlin Review

This remarkable graduation project from Natalia Sinelnikova opens the Berlinal’s German cinema strand. Dir: Natalia Sinelnikova. Germany/Romania. 2022. 94 mins. Where are we? In an airport hotel that somehow got detached from its airport? A repurposed secret service facility? The rural headquarters of some wealthy Christian cult? The tall building on the edge of the woods that shelters the ‘house community’ at the centre of We Might As Well Be Dead could be any of these things. It could also be a luxury resort that has been turned into a high-security migrant facility. And in a way, that’s what it is – except that those inside consider themselves to be anything but migrants. They moved here, it’s true – but only to get away from the chaos and disorder beyond the fence. Now they organize their own sanitation, security and entertainment. And they’re very selective about who else they let in.
MOVIES
wsau.com

Berlinale opening film explores #Metoo questions of power and control

BERLIN (Reuters) – French director Francois Ozon’s “Peter von Kant” — a film about a director’s possessive relationship with a young actor — explores the power directors hold over actors: a question that resonates strongly in the #MeToo era, Ozon said. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

Loco Films Nabs ‘Brother in Every Inch,’ ‘Land of Sasha’ Ahead of Berlinale Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has taken world sales rights on Alexander Zolotukhin’s “Brother in Every Inch” ahead of its world premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s competitive Encounters section. The Paris-based sales agent has also acquired “The Land of Sasha,” the feature debut of Julia Trofimova, which plays in the festival’s Generation 14plus strand. Zolotukhin’s sophomore feature is the story of twin brothers whose inseparable bond complicates their efforts to fulfill their shared dream of becoming military pilots. The film is produced by Andrey Sigle and Mary Nazari for Proline Film. The son of a pilot, Zolotukhin was granted rare access to a working...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlinale#Reuters#Spanish
Variety

Bertrand Bonello’s Berlinale Film ‘Coma’ Acquired by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired “Coma,” the latest film by celebrated French director Bertrand Bonello (“Saint Laurent”). “Coma” will have its world premiere premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Encounters section. Weaving genre, animation and live action, the stylish movie boasts an exciting cast including Louise Labeque (“Zombi Child”) and Julia Faure (“Camille Rewinds”), with voices by beloved late actor Gaspard Ulliel, as well as Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta, Anaïs Demoustier and Vincent Lacoste. “Coma” explores online behavior and content consumption through the eyes of a teenage girl who immerses audiences into her dreams and...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlinale Film ‘Moja Vesna,’ Directed by Sara Kern, Boarded by Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

Wide has come on board to represent international sales on Slovenian-Australian writer/director Sara Kern’s debut feature “Moja Vesna,” which premieres in the Generation Kplus section at the Berlin Film Festival. “Moja Vesna” stars newcomer Loti Kovačič as Moja, a 10-year-old girl who lives with her grief-stricken Slovenian dad and pregnant 20-year-old sister Vesna in an outer suburb of Melbourne. Unable to accept the reality of her mother’s sudden death, Moja focuses on preparing for the baby while Vesna is lost in troubles of her own. Adamant and full of light, Moja carries on, hoping in vain that Vesna will eventually fill the...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Berlinale 2022: Polish Film in Berlin

Co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, the film „We Haven’t Lost Our Way”, directed by Anka and Wilhelm Sasnal, will be presented in the Forum section of the International Film Festival in Berlin. It will be its world premiere. The Forum Expanded section includes two short co-productions:...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
SFGate

Francois Ozon Says Berlinale Opener ‘Peter von Kant’ Explores Power Dynamics in Passion, Creative World

François Ozon, the prolific and provocative French director who won the Berlinale’s 2018 Golden Bear Award with “By the Grace of God,” is returning to the festival with “Peter von Kant” which will world premiere on opening night. A twist on Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s cult film “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant,” Ozon’s movie has Denis Menochet playing the tormented filmmaker, opposite Isabelle Adjani, who stars as his muse. Like the original film, “Peter von Kant” is about a film about love, jealousy and domination. It’s Ozon’s sixth movie in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Ozon’s Berlin films include 2000’s “Water Drops on Burning Rocks,” another adaptation of a Fassbinder work, and “8 Women,” which won the Silver Bear 20 years ago. The director discussed his artistic ambition for the “Peter von Kant” with Variety.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘A Hero’ one of the year’s best films

Rahim (Iranian actor and tennis player Amir Jadidi) is imprisoned because of a debt he was unable to repay. While on furlough, his bank advises him his gold coins are no longer worth what they once were, thanks to market fluctuations. At a busy city bus stop, Rahim places the coins in a seemingly abandoned woman’s purse, then takes the purse and pursues a reward for its return.
TENNIS
Variety

‘One Year, One Night’ Review: Survivors of the Bataclan Massacre Process Their Pain in a Lengthy, Earnest Drama

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly seven years since the devastating November 2015 terrorist attacks on Paris that left 137 dead, and while the effects of the tragedy have been indirectly felt in a surge of French films centered on terrorism, security fears and cultural conflict, filmmakers have largely shied away from direct dramatizations of the events and their fallout. Isaki Lacuesta shows no such hesitation in his ambitious, windingly structured “One Year, One Night,” which provides an explicit anatomy of trauma as experienced over the course of a year by a Franco-Spanish couple who survived...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Discovering new Japanese films and talent at the Berlinale

The Berlinale has long provided a high-profile platform to discover exciting new Japanese films and filmmakers. At last year’s edition, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy was selected for the main competition and won the Silver Bear grand jury prize. Young Naoko Ogigami made her feature debut with Yoshino’s Barbershop in 2004 in the Berlinale’s Generation section where received a special mention during that year’s awards. She later became a regular at the festival, winning further accolades with Glasses in 2008 and Close-Knit in 2017.
MOVIES
94.3 Jack FM

Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night

BERLIN (Reuters) – Paris in the small hours and even the party-goers are asleep. The city is quiet apart from the whisperings of all-night radio phone-ins, forging the insomniacs, the lovelorn and the lost into a fleeting community. Mikhael Hers’s “The Passengers of the Night”, which premieres at the...
MOVIES
Herald and News

Film that explores Karuk ceremony shows at Sundance

In the middle of the pandemic, Oscar-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi turned her camera to a little-known Karuk ceremony. The 22-minute film she shot in the Klamath Basin has since premiered at the Sundance Film Festival — and may soon find its way to your favorite streaming service. The film,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kfgo.com

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

BERLIN (Reuters) – Two southeast Asian films competing at this year’s Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Nana” shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Cinema Italiano Hits Berlinale With Films From Veterans and Rookies

Italy’s robust 2022 Berlinale representation of a half-dozen titles runs the gamut from the latest works by venerable veterans Paolo Taviani and Dario Argento to pics by fresh new Cinema Italiano voices including Chiara Bellosi, whose first film, “Ordinary Justice,” launched from Berlin in 2020. Taviani, who...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Passengers of the Night’ Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Leads a Pleasantly Low-Key Slice of Life

Click here to read the full article. It’s May 10, 1981, and Paris is celebrating. French political junkies might know the cause for this revelry, but for the rest of us, the reason seems to matter less than the electric atmosphere enveloping the streets as people dance to the sound of honking car horns. Grainy, scene-setting archival footage is interspersed with the main action here and elsewhere in Mikhaël Hers’ period piece, which stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as a single mother looking to rediscover herself after being left by her husband. An airy, low-key drama that doesn’t suffer for its lack...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Sonne’: Berlin Review

Ulrich Seidl-produced drama shows how social media comes to dominate the life of a young Kurdish girl living in Vienna. Dir/scr: Kurdwin Ayub. Austria. 2022. 87mins. Kurdwin Ayub’s vibrant feature is plugged directly into the modern Viennese diaspora, attempting to reframe the adolescent Muslim experience. Born in Iraq but now living in Austria, Ayub turns her own lived experiences into the wilfully chaotic story of a 17-year-old Kurdish girl in a Vienna housing estate who finds her already fractured religious and cultural identity put under increasing pressure when a video she makes with her (non-Muslim) friends goes viral.
WORLD
Deadline

Berlin Review: Bertrand Bonello’s ‘Coma,’ Featuring Gaspard Ulliel

An imaginative insight into an 18-year-old’s mind, Bertrand Bonello’s Berlin Film Festival Encounters strand entry Coma comes with a preface: it’s dedicated to his teenage daughter. It aims to both reflect the concerns of her generation and to reassure her that some kind of rebirth will come after the pressures of lockdown during the Covid pandemic. Coma stars just two actors in-camera, with voice work from Gaspard Ulliel, who died tragically earlier this year. Bonello’s introductory comments about loss feel particularly poignant after the death of his Saint Laurent star.  Louise Labeque is an engaging lead as “the teenager,” who’s shut...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy