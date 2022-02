Sarah Palin carried herself with a quaint charm when she took the witness stand Wednesday at Manhattan Federal Court. Sitting behind a three-sided Plexiglass barrier, Palin, in a double-breasted pink jacket, cheerily answered questions about her background, all of which cast the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate as a friendly, maternal figure. Palin’s old-fashioned semi-bouffant only added to this motherly effect. “What do you do in your day to day?” asked Kenneth G. Turkel, Palin’s attorney. “Holding down the fort in Wasilla, Alaska,” Palin said.”It’s not super easy conditions, living up there, but I’m used to it, and...

