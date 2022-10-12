ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bestseller is an Absolute Must-Have for Nintendo Switch Owners – & It’s Under $10 During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

By Rita Templeton
 3 days ago
There are no two ways about it: kids are hard on stuff, even when they don’t mean to be. Whether they’re breaking it or losing it, nearly everything that comes into a kid’s hands is in peril at some point. That’s bad enough when it’s, say, your favorite tube of lip balm or that cheap plastic toy they got in a kids’ meal somewhere — but when it’s an entire video game system, damage or loss is a whole different ballgame.

Enter the BOOGIIO Nintendo Switch carrying case, which just so happens to be on sale for 57 percent off during Amazon ’s Prime Early Access Sale (not a Prime member? Sign up here and take advantage of the Prime Day -type deals!).

Gamers on-the-go can haul the Switch and accessories on car trips or to friends’ houses without compromising its safety. The outer hard EVA shell provides durable protection from drops, dents, and scrapes, and the soft inner lining makes sure the screen is scratch-free. The large capacity storage space fits a Nintendo Switch console with JoyCons attached (no removing them just to fit them in the case!), extra JoyCons, and chargers, with an elastic strap to keep everything firmly in place. There’s also room to store 10 Nintendo Switch game cartridges or SD cards. It keeps all your kids’ goodies together in one convenient and protective spot, and every parent can appreciate the value of that.

Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers give this a solid 4.8 out of 5 star average, saying it’s “very sturdy and well-made,” that it “exceeded expectations,” and — our personal favorite, and the one that’s got us clicking add to cart — “durable enough to withstand an 8-year-old.” Um, SOLD!

Buy: BOOGIIO Nintendo Switch Carrying Case $9.49

With a hot deal like this durable case, for under 10 bucks, there’s never been a better time to protect your investment — because kids aren’t careful with their stuff until they start paying for it themselves.

dotesports.com

Nintendo exceeds every expectation by reportedly making almost a billion dollars in 2021

Nintendo is a well-established titan of the gaming industry that launched timeless classics like Mario Kart, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that easily stand out in the bunch thanks to their high-quality gameplay, immersion, and story. As Nintendo continues to grow into the epitome of platform games, we have learned that Microsoft made almost $1 billion sheerly from Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Get This Easy-to-Use Portable Clothes Steamer With Over 85,000 Reviews for Only $30 Ahead of October Prime Day

One of the biggest time-suckers with our daily routines, without fail, is doing laundry. From cleaning, drying, steaming, to hanging up, it seems like a chunk of our lives is handling our clothes. Anything and everything we can do to save time is a lifesaver and we may have found the best steamer to save us time on making our clothes look perfect every time. While pursuing Amazon, we found a bestselling portable steamer that’s not only over 20 percent off but has over 85,000 positive reviews. To see what all the buzz is about and check out one of Amazon’s...
SHOPPING
