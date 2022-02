News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is offering a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares ("FT Shares") and non-flow-through shares ("NFT Shares") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Over half of the Offering is expected to be subscribed for by members of the Company's board of directors and management.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO