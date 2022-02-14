ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Over 24 Months Median Duration of Complete Remission in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced positive data from the company’s late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032). The data showed sustained complete response rates in patients with...www.streetinsider.com
