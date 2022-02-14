ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Over 24 Months Median Duration of Complete Remission in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced positive data from the company’s late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032). The data showed sustained complete response rates in patients with...

www.streetinsider.com

Seeking Alpha

ImmunityBio rises after data from late-stage bladder cancer trial for Anktiva

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after reporting data from its late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032) for Anktiva (N-803), the company’s experimental cytokine infusion protein. In cohort A consisting of 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), 59...
technologynetworks.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
Benzinga

Amgen Posts Latest Batch of Lumakras Data In Pancreatic Cancer

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer patients who received Lumakras (sotorasib). The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series. Data show encouraging and clinically...
StreetInsider.com

Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Report Initial Results of PADCEV in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Not Eligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc today announced the initial results from Cohort H of the EV-103 trial investigating PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as a monotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Data from this late-breaking abstract will be included in an oral presentation (Abstract 435) at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18.
MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
onclive.com

Encouraging Developments in Therapies for Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Bladder Cancer

Benjamin Miron, MD: It’s hard to think about all the eventualities that could happen. A lot of times, you don’t have multiple opportunities for some patients, so you try to make the best decision that you can. That involves taking the data, which isn’t always based on the exact person in front of you. But sometimes you have to take into consideration the best data that you have and try to fit your patient to that data, both in consideration of the clinical factors that are relevant to the case and what each individual brings of themselves to that decision. Those are overwhelmingly huge factors in what you eventually do, because people have preferences, individual limitations, and wants and needs. That combined with what you know about their case, as far as data points go, help you make that decision.
Nature.com

Last-resort cancer therapy holds back disease for more than a decade

Two of the first people treated with CAR-T cell cancer therapies are still in remission 12 years on. You have full access to this article via your institution. A few weeks after receiving an experimental cancer therapy that turns immune cells into tumour-killing hunters, Doug Olson’s doctor sat him down to give him news of his progress. “He said, ‘Doug, we cannot find a single cancer cell in your body,’” Olson recalls. “I was pretty convinced that I was done with cancer.”
The Press

LUMAKRAS® (SOTORASIB) SHOWS ENCOURAGING AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL ANTICANCER ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED PANCREATIC CANCER IN CODEBREAK 100 TRIAL

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer who received LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib)*. The data will be presented at the monthly American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series on Feb. 15, 2022. Data show encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity and a positive benefit:risk profile.
cancernetwork.com

Cemiplimab Achieves Promising Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

Patients with recurrent cervical cancer appeared to achieve a promising survival benefit following treatment with cemiplimab. Treatment with cemiplimab (Libtayo) resulted in significantly longer survival compared with single agent chemotherapy in patients with recurrent cervical cancer who received platinum-containing chemotherapy in the first line, according to findings from the phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study (NCT03257267).
The Sanford Herald

Model Using Routine Clinical Data May Predict Pancreatic Cancer Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model using routine clinical information can predict pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) following diagnosis of impaired fasting glucose (IFG), according to a study published in the January issue of the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Ben Boursi, M.D., from the University of...
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Immunotherapy in Biomarker-Driven Advanced NSCLC

Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, discusses the issues with using tyrosine kinase inhibitors and immunotherapy in patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, director of the thoracic oncology program and professor of oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, discusses the issues with using tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and immunotherapy (IO) in patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
MedicalXpress

Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
targetedonc.com

Sotorasib Produces Promising and Clinically Meaningful Efficacy in KRAS G12C+ Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic tumor responses to sotorasib in CodeBreak 100 have significantly surpassed the 16% response rate achieved with FDA-approved therapies. Sotorasib (Lumakras) demonstrated encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity coupled with a positive benefit-risk profile in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer, according to results from the phase1/2 CodeBreak 100 study, presented during the February 2022 ASCO Plenary Series.1.
The Independent

‘Major breakthrough’ on pancreatic cancer as scientists on cusp of two-in-one treatment to extend life

British scientists have hailed a major breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer with the development of a two-in-one treatment that could significantly improve survival rates, which have barely improved in the last 50 years.Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research in London combined two treatments already used in hospitals as part of their research and tested them on mice.One of the treatments is immunotherapy which involves a drug that works up the immune system to fight the cancer. The drug blocks the protein that stops the immune system from attacking cancer cells and has had major success against some...
MedPage Today

Pre-Op Atezolizumab Promising in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

The use of a checkpoint inhibitor combined with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting appeared to be effective for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), according to results from a phase II trial. Among 39 patients, the addition of the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to gemcitabine and cisplatin resulted in a...
technologynetworks.com

New Drug Combo Effective in Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer

A new study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center and the University of Maryland Comprehensive Cancer Center shows ixabepilone plus bevacizumab (IXA+BEV) is a well-tolerated, effective combination for treatment of platinum/taxane-resistant ovarian cancer compared to ixabepilone (IXA) alone. The data shows it also may significantly extend both progression free survival and overall survival. The results were published in the British Journal of Cancer.
MedicalXpress

Study presents novel treatment strategy to tackle metastatic intra-abdominal cancer

Researchers from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) have found a potential new strategy to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis, a metastatic form of intra-abdominal cancer, where patients are presented with limited treatment options and poor overall survival. Published in Cell Reports Medicine on 15 February 2022, the findings provide a way to identify more effective treatments for patients with metastatic intra-abdominal cancers by targeting what fuels cancer cells.
Nature.com

CD103CD8 tissue-resident memory T cell infiltration predicts clinical outcome and adjuvant therapeutic benefit in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

CD103+CD8+ tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells, associated with better overall survival among various malignancies, are thought to activate anti-tumour immune response and affect therapeutic sensitivity including both immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT). Methods. Totally 650 muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients from three independent cohorts were included in this study for...
technologynetworks.com

Understanding Polyps and Their Colorectal Cancer Counterparts

Researchers from Vanderbilt University have discovered how polyps develop into colorectal cancer. This knowledge could help to improve how this type of cancer is monitored and treated. The study was published in Cell. Colorectal cancers arise from precursor polyps. The researchers created a multiomic atlas of the two most common...
