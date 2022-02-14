ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week, the...

Why Intel (INTC) Is Buying Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) For $5.4 Billion

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced it is buying Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) for $5.4 billion. This is why. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM), a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions, today announced a definitive agreement under which Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion. This acquisition significantly advances Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy as the company further expands its manufacturing capacity, global footprint, and technology portfolio to address unprecedented industry demand.
