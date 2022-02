Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Save On Foods has confirmed that their first order of Boosh will be for all 170 stores throughout Canada. Boosh previously reported the first order was for 120 stores.

