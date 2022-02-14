ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street banks, hedge funds- WSJ

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with the Department...

Morgan Stanley's role in Archegos collapse sped up block trade probes -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley's role in the collapse of Archegos Capital Management deepened a probe by U.S. authorities into Wall Street's lucrative market for block trades, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The investment bank lost nearly $1 billion last year when Bill Hwang's Archegos failed to...
Wall Street is back in office while its DC regulators stay home

While Wall Street banks press employees to return to the office this month, its regulators in Washington are largely sticking with a flexible approach to remote work. The US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has a staff of about 4,500, pushed back until June 6 its earliest date for requiring employees to return, according to a person familiar with the plans. The Federal Reserve in Washington remains mostly in a remote posture, and at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, no final decision has been made on when workers will be called back on a mandatory basis.
Federal prosecutors probing short-sellers – WSJ

(Reuters) – Federal prosecutors are investigating if short-sellers conspired to drive down stock prices by sharing “damaging” research reports ahead of time and engaging in illegal trading tactics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department has seized hardware, trading records and private communications...
Goldman Sachs to refresh targets and set path to growth

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will on Thursday update its main financial targets and detail growth plans for the next three to five years, hoping to win over investors yet to be convinced by its long-term strategy. Wall Street's premier investment bank is reshaping itself after...
Wall Street surges as easing geopolitical worries fuel broad rally

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border sparked a risk-on session. All three major indexes notched solid advances on the day, with market leading tech and tech-adjacent stocks providing the biggest boost and putting the Nasdaq, which gained 2.5%, out front.
U.S. Fed staff reported securities trades -WSJ

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Federal Reserve staffers reported a series of financial market trades in early 2020 at a time when the central bank was putting in place emergency measures to prop up the economy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Wall Street ends higher; bank stocks rise with Treasury yields

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early losses and gained in the latter part...
Wall Street climbs as Apple, bank stocks jump

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Feb 8): US stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields lifted banking stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. After spending most of the morning session in the red, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq...
Regulators must act to rein in Wall Street risks as rates rise

The writer is a former chair of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Much has been written about the US Federal Reserve’s challenge in combating persistent inflation, now running at 7 per cent. But in its role as regulator, the Fed has an even greater challenge: maintaining financial stability as it raises interest rates.
DOJ Launches Investigation Into Short-Selling - WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation to find out whether investors have conspired to bring down stock prices ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DOJ Targets Short-Sellers in ‘Spoofing’ and ‘Scalping’ Probe: WSJ

The feds are investigating what they believe may be a “wide-ranging conspiracy” among short-sellers who worked together to tank stock prices by disseminating misleading research reports and using illegal trading maneuvers such as “spoofing” and “scalping,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the Department of Justice has so far seized hardware, trading records, and private communications as part of its probe. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into alleged “spoofing” by traders, which involves executing a tsunami of fake orders to artificially move share prices, as well as “scalping,” which is the practice of cashing out a position without disclosing it publicly. Two prominent short sellers, Carson Block, and Andrew Left, have already been hit with search warrants by the FBI, according to the report.
SoftBank Mulls $8 Billion Margin Loan as Part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after scrapping plans to...
