There are few unexpected things that could totally RUIN your trip to a Disney park. Rides can go down unexpectedly, you might experience tech issues, or other complications can arise. But there is a BIG thing that you can prepare for ahead of your trip — refurbishment closures. Rides close from time to time in Disneyland and Disney World (and other Disney parks) for routine maintenance and refurbishment. If you go into your trip prepared to handle these closures, then you won’t be caught unawares! The Disneyland Monorail will be closing temporarily at some point, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds will be closing temporarily as well. But recently we saw that two MORE attractions will close temporarily at Disneyland soon!

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO