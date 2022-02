News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced the retirement of Mayo A. Shattuck III, chair of the company's board of directors since 2012. Following the successful separation of Exelon’s regulated and unregulated businesses earlier this month, Shattuck has decided to retire from Exelon’s Board at the end of his current term and not to stand for reelection at the annual shareholder meeting to be held on April 26, 2022. The Board has launched a process to select a new Board chair from its existing independent members and expects to announce its selection in the 2022 proxy statement to be filed with the SEC next month.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO