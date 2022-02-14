ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated Press \
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Jefferson (5) 16-0 95 2

2. Morgantown (5) 13-4 92 1

3. Parkersburg South 14-2 76 3

4. George Washington 13-4 72 4

5. South Charleston 15-4 58 6

6. Capital 11-4 53 5

7. Hedgesville 12-4 32 7

8. University 10-7 29 8

9. Huntington 10-9 15 9

10. Spring Mills 11-6 9 10

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 6, Princeton 4, Cabell Midland 4, Musselman 4, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. Logan (7) 15-1 97 3

2. Shady Spring (3) 16-1 93 2

3. Fairmont Senior 12-1 79 1

4. Wheeling Central 14-2 68 4

5. Elkins 16-3 62 5

6. Winfield 11-7 37 6

7. Herbert Hoover 12-6 35 8

8. Grafton 15-5 29 9

9. Berkeley Springs 13-4 22 10

10. East Fairmont 9-2 16 7

Others receiving votes: Scott 8, Notre Dame 2, Robert C. Byrd 1, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10) 17-1 100 1

2. Bluefield 13-2 87 3

3. St. Marys 14-3 78 2

4. Williamstown 12-2 65 4

5. South Harrison 17-0 62 6

6. Ravenswood 15-3 57 5

7. Chapmanville 11-8 38 7

8. Wyoming East 8-9 20 8

9. Charleston Catholic 6-8 14 NR

10. Buffalo 7-10 11 9

Others receiving votes: Mingo Central 7, Clay County 7, Roane County 3, Braxton County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 17-1 100 1

2. Man 14-2 84 3

3. Greater Beckley Christian 12-4 78 2

4. Cameron 15-3 64 8

5. St. Joseph 12-7 59 4

6. Tucker County 15-2 53 5

7. Tygarts Valley 11-5 34 7

8. Webster County 9-4 29 9

9. Tug Valley 8-4 24 6

10. Pendleton County 13-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 5, Tyler Consolidated 2, Sherman 1, Mount View 1.

