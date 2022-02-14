BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Jefferson (5) 16-0 95 2
2. Morgantown (5) 13-4 92 1
3. Parkersburg South 14-2 76 3
4. George Washington 13-4 72 4
5. South Charleston 15-4 58 6
6. Capital 11-4 53 5
7. Hedgesville 12-4 32 7
8. University 10-7 29 8
9. Huntington 10-9 15 9
10. Spring Mills 11-6 9 10
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 6, Princeton 4, Cabell Midland 4, Musselman 4, St. Albans 1.
Class AAA
1. Logan (7) 15-1 97 3
2. Shady Spring (3) 16-1 93 2
3. Fairmont Senior 12-1 79 1
4. Wheeling Central 14-2 68 4
5. Elkins 16-3 62 5
6. Winfield 11-7 37 6
7. Herbert Hoover 12-6 35 8
8. Grafton 15-5 29 9
9. Berkeley Springs 13-4 22 10
10. East Fairmont 9-2 16 7
Others receiving votes: Scott 8, Notre Dame 2, Robert C. Byrd 1, Hampshire 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10) 17-1 100 1
2. Bluefield 13-2 87 3
3. St. Marys 14-3 78 2
4. Williamstown 12-2 65 4
5. South Harrison 17-0 62 6
6. Ravenswood 15-3 57 5
7. Chapmanville 11-8 38 7
8. Wyoming East 8-9 20 8
9. Charleston Catholic 6-8 14 NR
10. Buffalo 7-10 11 9
Others receiving votes: Mingo Central 7, Clay County 7, Roane County 3, Braxton County 1.
Class A
1. James Monroe (10) 17-1 100 1
2. Man 14-2 84 3
3. Greater Beckley Christian 12-4 78 2
4. Cameron 15-3 64 8
5. St. Joseph 12-7 59 4
6. Tucker County 15-2 53 5
7. Tygarts Valley 11-5 34 7
8. Webster County 9-4 29 9
9. Tug Valley 8-4 24 6
10. Pendleton County 13-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 5, Tyler Consolidated 2, Sherman 1, Mount View 1.
