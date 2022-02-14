ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Barricade Ends with Arrest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect is jailed without bond after a seven hour barricade in North Stafford. On February 13th at 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to Garrison Woods Apartments for a disturbance. The investigation revealed the homeowner and suspect had been arguing in the apartment. The suspect assaulted the victim, her juvenile child and...

