Barricade Ends with Arrest

The following story contains new information about this morning’s pursuit on I-84MISSION – Oregon State Police were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 84 westbound beginning in La Grande and ending in stubble fields near Exit 216 in Mission this morning. The suspect, Daniel Etherington of Salt Lake City, was taken into custody without incident. Oregon State Police Capt. Karl Farber said his agency was notified that the suspect was in the Baker area and was wanted on warrants that included assault and kidnapping. He was spotted on the interstate in the La Grande area and the pursuit began.“He was going fast, but not really recklessly,” Farber said. “He got up to about 90 miles per hour. ”Farber said troopers from the Pendleton office positioned themselves to receive the fugitive with spike strips, but he missed the first set and evaded the second by going the wrong way on the freeway, and then leaving I-84, going off-road into stubble fields, after colliding at a low speed with a patrol vehicle. Officers from Umatilla Tribal Police, fish and game officers and members of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office joined OSP at the scene. Farber said the suspect’s vehicle ended up in a drainage ditch and he was taken into custody without incident. He will be lodged in Umatilla County Jail, awaiting extradition to Utah after being checked to ensure he didn’t suffer any injuries during the chase. Locally he is charged with attempting to elude and flee, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief. We have confirmed that in Salt Lake City he allegedly stabbed a man who was trying to protect his girlfriend who Etherington was assaulting. The male victim, who was stabbed multiple times, is in critical but stable condition. According to media reports in Utah, Etherington’s criminal history spans 20 years. He reportedly has faced multiple felony charges including making terrorist threats and assaulting many individuals including police officers, killing a dog, and causing $10,000 in damage to a convenience store when the clerk refused to accept a damaged dollar bill. Farber said Salt Lake City officers were relieved to know the suspect was in custody.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO