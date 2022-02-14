ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reckless Intoxicated Driver Jailed

staffordsheriff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur drive sober or get pulled over message missed a few people as an intoxicated driver is in jail without bond this morning after driving at 118 mph on I-95 yesterday. On February 13th at 6:38 p.m. First Sergeant B.W....

www.staffordsheriff.com

