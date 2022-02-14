Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent at ''The Passengers of the Night'' 72nd Berlin International Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

Charlotte Gainsbourg leads Mikhaël Hers’ gentle, optimistic drama set in 1980s Paris. Dir: Mikhaël Hers. France. 2022. 111 mins. Following the breakdown of her marriage, Élisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is left with two teenage children who sidestep cautiously around her sadness, and little in the way of future hopes or career prospects. But over the course of a story which drifts languorously through much of the 1980s, she finds a job, a purpose and makes a difference in the lives of those she touches, not least Talulah, a homeless girl to whom she offers shelter and a degree of much-needed stability. Mikhaël Hers’ follow up to his acclaimed Venice prize-winning drama Amanda is a gentle, wafting piece of storytelling which zeros in on seemingly inconsequential but intimate moments in the lives of the family at its heart. In its unassuming, intuitive way, the film is rather beguiling, if a little gauzy and elusive at times.
Comments / 0