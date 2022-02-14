Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent at ''The Passengers of the Night'' 72nd Berlin International Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

Berlin [Germany], February 13 (ANI): The Berlin International Film Festival has recorded more than 50 COVID-19 positive results in the first three days. As per Deadline, a festival spokesperson said, "Since the beginning of the festival, we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale's test buses, available for both accredited and audience did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests."The spokesperson continued, "In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times and obviously, positive tests are still a reality in our daily lives. It is good to hear that the figures for positive tests are really low. With 2 per cent of positive tests, the figures are less than the average percentage of positive tests around Berlin."While the 2 per cent figure is reassuring, some may be alarmed by the high overall number of positive cases and the potential for spreading.

