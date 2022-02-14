Instagram Style: Beyonce in Off-White, Dolce & Gabbana and Levi's for Super Bowl LVI

Rihanna doesn’t follow the trends — she sets them. Take, for example, her thigh-skimming miniskirts, which she craftily wore months before the trend officially set in. Or, her love for wearing heels with sweats, an unexpected but masterful combo. Ever since the singer announced her pregnancy, her fans have kept a watchful eye on the star to see if her style will change and thus far, it’s remained as on trend as ever. As proof, Rihanna wore stirrup leggings for a recent outing in Beverly Hills. She subsequently shared the swanky OOTD pic, captured by Miles Diggs, a celebrity photographer, on her Instagram page. This further heightened the interest around her flirty maternity look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO