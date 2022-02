If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO