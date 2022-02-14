UNCF and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launch 2022 HBCU Scholarship Applications and Expand Eligible Schools – Students can earn up to $7,000 and take advantage of educational summer experiences to become a financial advisor
New York, NY – February 14, 2022 – UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management are now accepting applications for the 2022 J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Scholarship Program. The number of eligible historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) has been expanded to 17. Launched...www.gilmermirror.com
Comments / 0