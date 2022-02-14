UNCF and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launch 2022 HBCU Scholarship Applications and Expand Eligible Schools – Students can earn up to $7,000 and take advantage of educational summer experiences to become a financial advisor

GRAND FORKS — A national scholarship fund for Native American students is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a news release, the application period for the American Indian College Fund Full Circle Scholarship program opened on Feb. 1, and will continue until May 31. The scholarship program is open to any Native American U.S. citizen who is an enrolled member, or descendant of an enrolled member, of a state or federally recognized tribe. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average, and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO