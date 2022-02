Three new exhibitions open to visitors at the Mulvane Art Museum on the Washburn University campus for Spring of 2022. Whose America? features artworks that relate to the WUmester topic of “truth.” Curated by Dr. Madeline Eschenburg's 20th century art class, this exhibition explores how visual art has promoted, questioned, or flatly denied claims that systems of power based on capitalist democracy work for the benefit of all Americans. The United States became a global superpower around the turn of the 20th century. From that point forward, it has upheld the ideologies of capitalism and democracy as vital components for ensuring the success of the "American dream." During the 20th century, however, the United States also experienced many natural, political, social, and economic crises that posed challenges to this grand narrative of American exceptionalism espoused by American politicians on the world stage.

