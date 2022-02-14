ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fight Week: Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally will collide; Jaime Munguia returns

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLCzS_0eENWhSX00
Warren Little / Getty Images

FIGHT WEEK

Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally meet Saturday in England. Also, unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Mungia faces D’Mitrius Ballard in Tijuana, Mexico.

Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) vs. Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: AO Arena, Manchester, England
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+ (pay-per-view in U.K.)
  • Division: Welterweight
  • Rounds: 12
  • At stake: No titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: Brook 1½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus, junior middleweights (for vacant WBO title); Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweights
  • Prediction: Brook KO 8

Background: Finally. Khan and Brook, two of the best British fighters of that past few decades, have spoken about fighting for another for almost as long. They’ll meet at long last near the ends of their careers. Khan is a former junior welterweight titleholder known for his quickness and weak chin, which has failed him in four of his five losses. He was stopped by Breidis Prescott, Danny Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. He has a strong resume – with victories over Marco Antonio Barrera, Paulie Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, Luis Collazo and Devon Alexander – but he hasn’t had a significant victory since he outpointed Chris Algieri in 2015. The 35-year-old from Bolton is coming off a fourth-round knockout of veteran Billy Dib in July 2019, which means he will have been out of the ring for more than 2½ years. Brook, also 35, was a borderline pound-for-pounder when he outpointed Shawn Porter to win a major welterweight title in 2014 and made three successful defenses. However, that was followed by back-to-back knockout losses to Gennadiy Golovkin at middleweight and Errol Spence Jr. back at welterweight in 2016 and 2017, after which he was never the same. He last fought in November 2020, when Crawford stopped him in four rounds.

Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) vs. D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: Plaza Monumental, Tijuana
  • TV/Stream: DAZN
  • Division: Middleweight
  • Rounds: 12
  • At stake: No titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: NA
  • Also on the card: William Zepeda vs. Luis Viedas, lightweights; Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel, featherweights
  • Prediction: Munguia KO 9
  • Background: Munguia, the former junior middleweight beltholder, is marching steadily toward a shot at a middleweight championship. The 25-year-old Mexican won his 154-pound title by stopping Sadam Ali in 2018 and making five successful defense before moving up to 160, at which he’s 4-0 against good opposition. He’s coming off a wide-decision victory over veteran Gabriel Rosado this past November. He’ll be fighting in his hometown for the first time since 2017. Ballard, 28, is a solid opponent. The product of the Washington, D.C. area was an amateur standout who fought in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, turning pro the following year. He’s unbeaten as a pro – with only a draw against Yamaguchi Falcao in 2019 – but has never faced an opponent the caliber of Munguia as a professional. Ballard is coming off a one-sided unanimous 10-round decision over Paul Valenzuela Jr. on the Munguia-Rosado card. He has fought outside the United States only once, in Canada in 2016.

Also fighting this weekend: Lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Nahir Albright (14-1, 7 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout Friday in Orlando, Florida, on Showtime. Also, Saturday in Ekaterina, Russia, former three-division titleholder Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) will take on Zaur Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round fight.

Comments / 0

Related
fightsports.tv

Amir Khan Vows To Destroy Kell Brook

Amir Khan is confident about the upcoming fight against his old rival, Kell Brook. The two retired world champion boxers will have a face-off on February 19th in Manchester. Both boxers were involved in verbal clashes for years and now the much-anticipated grudge match is finally here. Khan has recently...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A long-awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally takes place this weekend, as the rivals clash in Manchester Arena.After years of antagonism between the Britons, they will headline against one another on Saturday night, with bad blood set to be spilled at long last.Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight: “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
worldboxingnews.net

Eddie Hearn takes a massive salty dump on Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

The former promoter of both – Eddie Hearn, puffed up his cheeks and took a big, massive dump on the forthcoming Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Pay Per View. Hearn, who tried to make the fight before both fighters lost to Terence Crawford, said the clash isn’t worth watching in a video circulating on social media.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Marcos Maidana
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Paulie Malignaggi
Person
Natasha Jonas
Person
Chris Algieri
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Marco Antonio Barrera
Person
Breidis Prescott
Person
Kell Brook
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Zab Judah
BoxingNews24.com

Amir Khan: Kell’s punch resistance is GONE

By Barry Holbrook: Former IBF/WBA light welterweight champion Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) says he believes the 35-year-old Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) no longer has the punch resistance that he once possessed and he’s predicting that he’ll knock out the former IBF 147-lb champion this Saturday night, February 19th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Brian “Bomac” McIntyre Confident He Can Lead Amir Khan To Victory Over Kell Brook: “I Can Beat Him A Second Time”

The thought of training Amir Khan had never crossed Brian “Bomac” McIntyre’s mind. The renowned trainer has a long list of championship-level fighters already under his care and tutelage, including former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring, 168 pound contender Steven Nelson, and of course, pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ao Arena#Wbo#British
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia ready for D’Mitrius Ballard on Saturday, wants Golovkin next

By Jeff Sorby: Jaime Munguia will defend his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title this Saturday, February 19th, against D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) in a 12 round headliner clash at the Plaza Monumental in Tijuana, Mexico. DAZN shows a lot of patience with Munguia, letting him headline against the second-tier...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo arrested Friday on felony charge

By Jack Tiernan: Jermall Charlo was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with a felony in Texas for assaulting a “family/household member,” according to ESPN. Mike Coppinger is reporting that the 31-year-old WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is still currently in jail in Fort Bend, Texas. The bigger of the two Charlo twins, Jermall was arrested earlier on Friday at 1:29 p.m and is being held with a bail of $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Canelo vs Charlo Off Jermall Arrested😱Ryan Splits From Canelo Team😳Ryder Upsets 😠 Jacobs

1. 🚨Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder Split Decision or Robbery?. 3. 🚨Deontay Wilder has revealed that he is considering doing Ayahuasca (a South American psychedelic brew) to go on a “spiritual journey” and help him make his decision about whether to retire from boxing now or return to the ring and continue fighting. [Byron Scott Podcast]
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

30-0! Watch Khabib knockout Max Holloway in Metaverse boxing match (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out ex-UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in their history-making boxing match staged last weekend in the much-ballyhooed Metaverse. I wasn’t sure what to expect from the new virtual reality arena but I was hoping for something akin to “Ready Player One” and not...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy