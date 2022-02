I was honored to host the 10th Annual Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon and introduce Governor Greg Abbott as our guest speaker. I would like to thank Paula Castillo, Copper Canyon’s Neighborhood Watch Chairman for reaching out to the governor to be our guest. I would also like to thank Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Castillo who is Copper Canyon’s Emergency Management Chairman for co-hosting this event for Copper Canyon. The guest list included every mayor and police chief in Denton County, County Commissioners, Denco 9-1-1 board, state representatives, constables, local J.P.’s and Sheriff’s officials, among others.

DENTON COUNTY, TX