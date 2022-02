Hey there hackers, We know you’ve been waiting in anticipation to find out the winners of the annual Noonies awards. Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer! To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and see the name at the top. The Noonies were created to celebrate the best of the best, and this year was no exception. We had many incredible people nominated, and even more, people came out to vote and support them. Tens of thousands of votes were cast this year, and there was fierce competition throughout the categories.

