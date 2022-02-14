ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

What Is Minnesota’s Favorite Romantic Movie This Valentine’s Day?

By Curt St. John
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a movie to watch with your Valentine, a new survey has determined which romantic movie is our favorite here in Minnesota. Sometimes finding just the right movie, show, or series to watch can take a LONG time. (Has that ever happened to you? When a new movie...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Can you guess Washington's favorite romantic movie?

Regardless of what you plan on doing (a romantic dinner for two, swiping on dating apps, sleeping), most of us can agree there's nothing better than a good romance movie. Unless you don't like romance movies, then this is not the story for you. New career website Zippia created a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Distractify

Want to Watch Some Horror Movies on Valentine’s Day? Why Not One of These?

Holidays aren't really the same without traditions. Christmas is all about hanging up lights, binging on sugar cookies until you give yourself type 2 diabetes, and doing your best to avoid political conversations with that one uncle who is convinced anyone who isn't living in a trailer is basically throwing their money away. For Valentine's Day, it's all booking a reservation at a restaurant with a prixe-fixe menu and buying overpriced jewelry. And maybe watching a Rom-Com. But some folks enjoy watching Horror Movies to celebrate the fight for love.
MOVIES
wfxb.com

From ‘Gone with the Wind’ to ‘The Notebook’…These are America’s Favorite Romantic Movies

If you can’t decided which one to watch…a new survey broke down which ones are favored in every state! South Carolina residents along with folks in four other states prefer “Gone with the Wind” to any other romantic film. A few of the northern states along with Utah are more for the musicals as they like “West Side Story” and of course…someone had to choose The Notebook…which was the pick for people in North Carolina.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Virginia, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
thecomeback.com

10 recent movies to watch on Valentine’s Day that don’t suck

For the first time ever, Valentine’s Day will be on the Monday following the Super Bowl. Some people aren’t happy about it. Hopefully, you’ve already made plans for this weekend. And perhaps Valentine’s Day will be a quiet, romantic night in. If you’re in the mood to catch a movie together, here are some suggestions.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Julie Delpy
AM 1390 KRFO

The One Thing Minnesotans the Most Want Most When Buying a Home

The real estate market continues to hot in Minnesota these days and this is the one thing Minnesotans are looking for when buying a new home. If you've watched any of those real estate homes on HGTV (like House Hunters-- my wife and I watch that show all. the. time!) you know that there are a few things that are constants on those shows:
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Imdb#C Line
mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Released by Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.
TV & VIDEOS
Quick Country 96.5

7 New Tenants Moving Into The Mall Of America In Months Ahead

The Mall of America is one of Minnesota's most popular attractions, and for good reason too!. The Mall of America is home to numerous stores, delicious restaurants, and super fun attractions such as Nickelodeon Universe, and the appeal simply keeps growing. In the upcoming months, seven new tenants will move...
AM 1390 KRFO

Strange Minnesota Ruins Most People Don’t Know About

There's a huge chunk of cement that's out in Lake Superior off the shore of Duluth, Minnesota. If you've been to Duluth you've probably seen it, but do you know why it's there? It's a pretty weird sight when you see it for the first time. It's called Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
KFIL Radio

Adorable and Cozy Log Cabin In The Woods Now For Sale in Rochester

It's not every day that you have a chance to purchase a log cabin but right now, that opportunity is available in Southeast Minnesota. A one-of-a-kind log cabin just came on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota, and has so many features that scream "Minnesota"!. Check out the photos below to see how cozy and adorable this home looks.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy