Football

Anna Kendrick's "Barbie" ad for Rocket Mortgage tops as best ad during Super Bowl LVI

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick came out on top on Super Bowl Sunday. The Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 was the outcome on the gridiron, but Kendrick's spot...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
dapsmagic.com

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory. Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic ‘I’m...
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
Wharton

Scoring the Super Bowl Ads

In an interview with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM, Wharton marketing professor Patti Williams offers her take on this year’s Super Bowl ads. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek singing off-key to “Electric Avenue” was amusing, but their star turn as Greek gods in a BMW commercial wasn’t enough to elevate this year’s batch of Super Bowl ads above middling.
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
STACK

The 5 Best Ads From Super Bowl LVI

I work in advertising. I also like football. So, years ago, when a sports bar client hired me to run their Super Bowl promotion, I had a front-row seat to see which Super Bowl ads actually hit with real people in real-time. For me, that football focus group – the one that watched the game first, the ads second, and maybe had a beer or two along the way – has always been a much better barometer of good Super Bowl ads than any ad agency overanalysis. And it’s that criteria I used to determine the list below, which likely diverges wildly from any other Best Super Bowl ad rankings you’ll see. So, with that in mind, I present my version of Stack’s 2022 Top 5 Super Bowl Ads.
creativeboom.com

Super Bowl 2022: Watch this year's biggest and best ads as we share our top picks

The Super Bowl is the Christmas before Christmas for the advertising industry. It is a festival of flogging products to tipsy Americans as they nibble their way through their big game snacks. Every year, we ad nerds are treated to big, bold and brilliant campaigns packed with famous faces. This year is no different. Despite having absolutely no FOMO in regards to being at the game itself, there are plenty of spots that we wish we made and some we're kinda glad we didn't. Here are some of them.
The Independent

Super Bowl draws 112 million viewers making it the most watched show in 5 years

Super Bowl LVI, which featured the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, was watched by more than 112 million people.Up eight per cent on last year’s ratings, the matchup between the Rams and Bengals also became the most-watched Super Bowl in five years, when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.Commenting on the viewing figures, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming Mark Lazarus said in a statement: “The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock...
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Appears In Super Bowl LVI Ads

Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Clayton Kershaw was among the many star athletes and celebrities who went to see the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. It was the first time L.A. hosted a Super Bowl since 1993, so the...
AllTrojans

PHOTOS: Rams Hold Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade at LA Memorial Coliseum

The Los Angeles Rams held a Super Bowl LVI victory parade next to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans, players, coaches and families gathered together to celebrate Sunday's historic win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Parade. ----- Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook.
Primetimer

Super Bowl LVI was all about the celebrities, from the stands to the ads

"To hold our attention, Super Bowl LVI leaned hard on star power, both in the stands and in the ads," says Lorraine Ali. "They showed up in person at SoFi stadium, a brand-new venue in Inglewood, just 16 miles outside Hollywood. (For those who don’t live here, that equals an hour and 15 minutes in L.A. traffic.) But they were omnipresent in the commercials. Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Paul Rudd, Salma Hayek, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pete Davidson were among the famous faces recruited to create buzz around such exciting products as ... mayonnaise." Ali adds: "Celebrities are particularly useful when the brand they’re paired with is something consumers have never heard of or don’t understand. Ty Burrell’s familiar face and affable goofiness were able to grab the attention of potential Greenlight customers in 'I’ll Take it' — even if they (still) don’t know that Greenlight is a financial tech company. See also: (Matthew) McConaughey in a spacesuit, in a hot air balloon, waving at office workers and farmers alike, spreading the word about Salesforce. They look puzzled, just like you will after watching this ad."
