- Amazing location for this 2017 Cachet custom home right in the heart of Scottsdale. Located in the back of the cul-de-sac, this home has outdoor living with a patio off of the dining room plus an amazing backyard complete with a putting green, firepit, barbeque area and a covered patio with a fireplace. The interior will wow you as well. Starting with the beautiful dining room, a wine cellar and bar area you then enter an amazing kitchen with two islands, a kitchen fireplace and all of this opens to the gorgeous family room. The primary suite is very spacious and a closet to make every fashionista swoon! There is a great office next to the primary suite. A split floor plan is complete with a den and three adjoining en suite bedrooms. A laundry room and three car garage are just icing on the cake for this spectacular move-in ready home!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO