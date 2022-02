A real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC) holds a fixed pool of mortgages for investors and could be used as a tax shelter for capital gains. It’s similar in composition to an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or mutual fund, but it’s complex for purposes of taxation. Even so, REMICs can be good investment vehicles for risk-averse retail investors if you choose them wisely and pay attention to their taxation, preferably with the help of a professional. A financial advisor can help you decide on types of real estate investments for your portfolio.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO