I’m not a Bachelor fan, but I stumbled across the self-proclaimed first American-style Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno, and I can’t quit it. In brief, a group of young Korean men and women are ‘stranded’ on a deserted island while they search for ‘love’ from the island’s other residents. It has most of the worst aspects of other not-so-great programs of this ilk, but it is an interesting window into the world of how people in another culture view dating. Some of the usual superficial aesthetic preferences the contestants might mention on other dating shows appear, but others were very different (for example, “cat-faced” was a new term to me and viewed as a positive).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO