Showing Love to Birds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Today, wreaths are more than just Christmas decorations. They’re popular in the fall, especially around Halloween and Thanksgiving, made from trees, pine cones, flowers, fruits, nuts and berries gathered at the end of the harvest season. And there are wreaths for spring, symbolizing fertility and the start of a new season as the snow melts and the grass begins to grow green. If you are looking for a spring wreath made with one of the floral symbols of spring, take a look at the J’Floru 24 Inch Spring Daisy And Lavender Wreath.
Comments / 0