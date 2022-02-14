Showing Love to Birds

Watching butterflies visit your flowers, flowering shrubs, and perennials is one of the delights of gardening! As they flutter from flower to flower or stop to sun themselves on flat rocks, it’s easy to be captivated by their ethereal beauty. It’s also a great way to get kids interested in gardening. With more than 20,000 species of butterflies in the world, in most of the U.S. you can see about 100 different species near where you live. Whether you have a huge yard or a tiny balcony, you can attract these pretty garden visitors by offering food, water, and shelter for every stage of their lives.

