Deborah Thompson of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Oceanfront Hapuna Residence for $6,100,000

- Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 952 Mokulua Drive by Mary Lavoie-Olson and Marylu Surratt for $6,500,000. Paradise found! Magically situated on the widest section of Lanikai Beach directly across from the world famous Mokulua Islands, this gated beachfront estate is overflowing with kamaaina charm and beauty. Spacious floor plan for indoor/outdoor living, dining and playing. Three bedrooms in the main house and two bedrooms in the guest suite all connecting and flowing through the property. The lucky buyers now own the premier location on one of the most famous white sandy beaches in the world!

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO