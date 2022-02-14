Deborah Thompson of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Oceanfront Hapuna Residence for $6,100,000

The heirs of late heart surgeon Dr. Malcolm J. Dorman sold an oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach for $23.75 million. The Malcolm J. Dorman Revocable Trust, with John M. McDonald III and Fred Zeidman as trustees, sold the 3,952-square-foot home at 443 Ocean Blvd. to the Ocean Boulevard 443 Trust, with Las Vegas attorney Alan C. Sklar as trustee. It’s not clear who controls the buyer. The price for the off-market deal worked out to $6,010 a square foot, although the real value in its transaction may be the large parcel right on the beach.
