ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Deborah Thompson of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Oceanfront Hapuna Residence for $6,100,000

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 66-084 Kauna'oa Drive C-24 by Deborah Thompson for $6,100,000. Sold...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

ECHO Fine Properties Sells Jupiter, Florida Home To Golfer Jesper Parnevik For Record Price of $1,230,000

- ECHO Fine Properties has sold a Jupiter, Florida home to famed golfer Jesper Parnevik. The property is located 107 Angelfish Ln. in the Ocean Walk community. The house closed for $1.23 million, which is the highest price per sq ft for an unrenovated property in the area. Parnevik has plans to gut the home and take it down to the studs to modernize it, putting in an estimated $600,000 worth of renovations.
JUPITER, FL
San Diego Business Journal

Oceanfront Apartment Building Sold

An oceanfront Carlsbad apartment building has been sold for nearly $6.9 million. The complex with five apartments at 2633 Ocean St. was acquired by Entity Mila Co II, LLC. The seller was not disclosed. Christie Horn and Lynn Oddo of Berkshire Hathaway represented the buyer. Aaron Bove and CJ Ferns,...
CARLSBAD, CA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Secluded Oceanfront Property among the Dunes of Cape Cod

Want a private beach getaway with ocean access and over 4,000 square feet of living space? Check out this Falmouth home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $14,500,000. Size: 4,244 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1...
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#Pacific#Private Beach#Beaches#Housing List
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Pretty in Prestwick Chase | 363 Prestwick Circle #1

Stop 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 and Start 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚... This beautifully renovated townhome is stylish, modern, and bright, and has a huge open patio perfect for enjoying the Florida lifestyle!. Prestwick Chase is a wonderful family-friendly community...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Japanese-Influenced Caribbean Estate Once Asking $45 Million Heads to Auction

A sprawling oceanfront estate on the Caribbean’s Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands that was originally listed for $45 million will be auctioned, without reserve, on Saturday. Named Villa Katsura after the Katsura Imperial Villa, a cultural heritage site in Kyoto, Japan, the estate has four residences fitted...
REAL ESTATE
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson College selling property along Highway 30

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is selling its property along Highway 30 at Old Gravois Road in the Byrnes Mill area. The college bought the property from David Ault, owner of the Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, back in 2006 for around $2-million. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says the property...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Oakland Press

Real estate: When to sell a property ‘as is’

Q: We are going to be listing our home for sale. In the basement there are a few rod-holes that have leaked and a crack that has leaked. Should we have them repaired or is it no big deal and just sell the house as-is? A: Remember, selling As-Is will...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront Home in Pebble Beach, California, Sells for a Record $36.3 Million

An oceanfront home in the golf resort community of Pebble Beach, California, has sold for $36.3 million, making it the most expensive residence in the area. One of only 31 oceanfront homes in Pebble Beach, the 1.5-acre property has approximately 200 feet of private ocean frontage and offers roughly 15,535 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, six full and five half bathrooms, according to the listing with Shelly Lynch of Carmel Realty.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Mary Lavoie-Olson and Marylu Surratt of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sell Beachfront Lanikai Estate for $6,500,000

- Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 952 Mokulua Drive by Mary Lavoie-Olson and Marylu Surratt for $6,500,000. Paradise found! Magically situated on the widest section of Lanikai Beach directly across from the world famous Mokulua Islands, this gated beachfront estate is overflowing with kamaaina charm and beauty. Spacious floor plan for indoor/outdoor living, dining and playing. Three bedrooms in the main house and two bedrooms in the guest suite all connecting and flowing through the property. The lucky buyers now own the premier location on one of the most famous white sandy beaches in the world!
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Post

Nations commercial property sells for $2.85M

Nashville-based real estate investor, distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell has paid $2.85 million for some space seemingly located within a building in The Nations. The seller (the building offers an address 4731 Centennial Blvd.), was an LLC affiliated with Phoenix-based development company Alliance Residential Co. Of note, in June 2020...
NASHVILLE, TN
Los Angeles Business Journal

City of Industry Industrial Property Sells for $11M

Brentwood-based Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has purchased an industrial property sitting on close to 4 acres in the City of Industry for nearly $11 million. The property, at 15430 Proctor Ave., is 64,320 square feet. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services’ Bob Dipre and Dennis Sandoval represented the seller, Gayton Group,...
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
bizjournals

Oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach sells for $24M

The heirs of late heart surgeon Dr. Malcolm J. Dorman sold an oceanfront mansion in Golden Beach for $23.75 million. The Malcolm J. Dorman Revocable Trust, with John M. McDonald III and Fred Zeidman as trustees, sold the 3,952-square-foot home at 443 Ocean Blvd. to the Ocean Boulevard 443 Trust, with Las Vegas attorney Alan C. Sklar as trustee. It’s not clear who controls the buyer. The price for the off-market deal worked out to $6,010 a square foot, although the real value in its transaction may be the large parcel right on the beach.
GOLDEN BEACH, FL
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in East Hampton sells for $146,400

A house built in 1939 located on 83 North Main Street in East Hampton gets a new owner. The 1,270-square-foot property was sold on January 13, 2022. The $146,400 purchase price works out to $115 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,148 square-foot lot.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
New Haven Register

Single family residence in New Haven sells for $199,000

A house built in 2002 located on 36 Assumption Street in New Haven has new owners. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on January 10, 2022 for $199,000, or $194 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,084 square-foot lot. These nearby...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in Middletown sells for $255,000

On January 13, 2022, a seller has sold a property built in 1992 located on 31 Alicia Lane in Middletown. The $255,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,792 square-foot lot.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Connecticut Post

Single family residence sells in South Windsor for $240,000

The property located on 51 Davewell Road in South Windsor was sold on January 17, 2022 for $240,000, or $223 per square foot. The house built in 1949 has an interior space of 1,075 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a detached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 10,890 square-foot lot.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in North Branford sells for $330,000

A seller has sold a 1,450-square-foot house built in 2003 located on 46 Twin Lakes Road in North Branford. The deed was signed on January 17, 2022. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 26,572 square-foot lot.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single-family residence sells in West Hartford for $425,000

A 1,452-square-foot house built in 1941 has changed hands. The property located on 14 Thomson Road in West Hartford was sold on December 21, 2021. The $425,000 purchase price works out to $293 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,534 square-foot lot.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in Southport sells for $3.7 million

The spacious historic property located on 860 Pequot Avenue in Southport was sold on January 13, 2022 for $3,700,000, or $537 per square foot. The house built in 1880 has an interior space of 6,896 square feet. The property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 37,026 square-foot lot.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy