It’s important to note that Nissan was one of the first legacy automakers to really take EVs seriously. The original Leaf debuted in 2010, and has gone on to sell over half a million units globally. It was a product of its time, and for the second act, Nissan has stuck to that recipe, which in this decade means a roughly compact crossover-sized package. The 2023 Nissan Ariya EV is the Japanese brand’s entry into a quickly expanding segment, one filled with strong competition in the shapes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volkswagen ID.4. And of course, the Tesla Model Y.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO