ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

By Danny Nelson
CoinDesk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

IRA Financial Trust Hack Reportedly Sees USD 36M in Crypto Stolen From Users

US-based IRA Financial Trust, a regulated financial institution that offers self-directed retirement accounts, has been hit with a hack that resulted in the loss of USD 36m in crypto, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the investigation. IRA Financial's official Twitter account previously confirmed that they discovered "suspicious activity"...
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

Expert Answers: Will the pandemic lead to a financial crisis?

On this edition of Expert Answers, we’re examining the findings of the newly-released World Development Report. As governments around the globe wind down the extraordinary economic support measures enacted during the pandemic, the World Development Report highlights the risk of a global financial chain reaction. The threat of hidden risks – especially undeclared loans – are of particular concern as slowing growth, rising rates, and mounting debt underline the need for greater transparency, early detection, and swift action.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

SEC warns investors that crypto deposit accounts aren't as safe as bank accounts

The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission issued an investor bulletin warning that cryptocurrency asset deposits aren't as safe as interest-bearing accounts with a bank of credit union even though the crypto product descriptions appear similar to bank accounts. "Companies offering interest-bearing accounts for crypto assets do not provide investors with the...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

IRA Financial Hacked, $36 Million in Cryptocurrency Stolen

Company has launched investigation, contacted law enforcement. A hack at IRA Financial Trust, which offers self-directed retirement accounts, resulted in the theft of $36 million in cryptocurrency, according to a person familiar with the investigation. In a statement, IRA Financial Trust said on Feb. 8 it discovered “suspicious activity that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Retirement#Gemini
bloomberglaw.com

Accountant Shortage, Resignations Fuel Financial Reporting Risks

Corporate finance teams and their outside auditors are powering through this financial reporting season with fewer staff on hand to deliver accurate financial statements to investors. Accountants are leaving jobs in record numbers, at both corporations and audit firms, joining the broad swath of workers re-evaluating what they want from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Motley Fool

3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

There are plenty of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k). But there are other accounts that could better help you save for the future. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), you may be inclined to sign up. And if you're offered an employer match, it definitely pays to put enough money into that plan to claim that free money in full.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

IRA Season and Annuity Solutions

Contributing to a standard IRA or Roth IRA by April 15th is your opportunity to cut 2021 income taxes with a standard IRA or get tax-free growth with a Roth, assuming you’re eligible. It’s also a great time to review how you are investing all of your IRA funds...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial Times

Crypto accounting: investors need more clarity on the rules

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. The writer is editor of The Dig and adjunct professor in the MBA programme at American University. Despite the rising use of digital assets, there is...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Crypto Adoption by a Canadian Accounting Firm

One by another adoption of crypto would help in making it more general to the users and also normalize its use cases, especially when some financial institutions do so. The Toronto-based Canadian branch of KPMG, in their balance sheet, mentioned their acquisition of bitcoin and ether. The accounting firm used Gemini Trust Company’s platform to procure cryptocurrencies, a well-known company that provides exchange custodian services of crypto and digital assets. However, further details about the quantity and amount have not been disclosed.
MARKETS
Outsider.com

Social Security: How to Apply for Boosted Income

The Social Security payment schedule reveals when beneficiaries receive their checks, as well as the process for applying for income. SSI payments are typically made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. The program also applies to people with disabilities, including blindness, whose income falls below certain thresholds. Children with disabilities can also receive payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Should I Cash Out My IRA To Pay Off My Mortgage?

I’ve read that some experts recommend that you cash out your IRA to pay your mortgage. Thoughts?. That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy