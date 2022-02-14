Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

One by another adoption of crypto would help in making it more general to the users and also normalize its use cases, especially when some financial institutions do so. The Toronto-based Canadian branch of KPMG, in their balance sheet, mentioned their acquisition of bitcoin and ether. The accounting firm used Gemini Trust Company’s platform to procure cryptocurrencies, a well-known company that provides exchange custodian services of crypto and digital assets. However, further details about the quantity and amount have not been disclosed.

