Gold continues to improve, but still has more work to do to mark an important break higher, in the opinion of strategists at Credit Suisse. “Gold has strengthened sharply and is above rising short, medium- and long-term averages and the spotlight is firmly on the $1,877 high of November. Only a weekly close above here though would suggest we are seeing a more sustainable move higher, for a test of $1,917 next. Above this latter level though would be seen to add momentum to a rally, raising the prospect of a move back to the $2075 high.”

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO