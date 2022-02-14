ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hope and empowerment for troubled communities: A vision for 2022

By Bob Woodson
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking toward a new year, our challenges are many. Homicide and crime, especially in our urban centers, remain too high. Another COVID-19 variant is raging, putting massive stress on our health care system. Youth depression and suicide continue to soar, afflicting the wealthy even more than the poor. Financial poverty is...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

PRCHN Seminar: “Community-Based Perspectives on Eye Health and Vision Care in Cleveland”

Access to adequate vision care is necessary to maintain healthy eyesight but is not always attainable due to barriers or misconceptions about eye health. Together with the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods (PRCHN) and University Settlement, Team Cooke Bailey designed the All Eyes on Us (AEOU) Study to incorporate community, diversity and lived experience to understand participants’ perceptions of and barriers to seeking vision care in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Evergreen

WSU student hopes to honor community, bridge culture gap through medicine

Growing up in a Cambodian community in Tacoma, Washington, Nina Thach saw firsthand the lack of access to health care. Now, a fourth-year WSU medical student, Thach has plans to become a family physician to bridge the language and culture gap and combine Western and Southeast Asian medicine. Thach said...
TACOMA, WA
Smithonian

Explore How Women Chefs Achieve Food Justice and Community Empowerment

Discover how food lies at the heart of cultural identities and communicates fundamental values of racial and social justice in a free series of Smithsonian Associates Streaming programs presented in collaboration with the National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum. Drawing from the new exhibition Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington at the Anacostia site, the focus is on women’s roles as changemakers and community leaders in the past—and during recent challenges.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
warrenrecord.com

Parent empowerment workshops planned

A series of parent empowerment workshops are being offered to parents and families in Warren, Vance and other surrounding counties. The Parent Empowerment Series is a collaborative effort between North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren County; The Living and Learning Youth Center, Warren County; Dr. Patricia Brewer, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount; and Turning Point, CDC, Vance County.
WARRENTON, NC
OKC VeloCity

Urban League partners with the community to provide hope with expungement events

The largest expungement event in Oklahoma’s history happened last year in Oklahoma City, and it demonstrated the need for continued opportunities for people to overcome the setbacks of involvement with the criminal justice system. Justice-involved individuals often need support to understand the laws prohibiting them from finding employment after...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newscenter1.tv

“Showered With Hope” working to bring mobile showers to the homeless community

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Ted Hayward has been working with the homeless for years, and is spearheading a new effort to bring a mobile shower to Rapid City. “The idea started from feeding homeless back in 2014, and we were talking to people back then and even now and asking what one of the biggest things they need [and it] is to shower,” Hayward says. “There’s no place in town to shower, really.”
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Mentoring#Community Services#Poverty#Empowerment#Americans#The Woodson Center
spectrumnews1.com

Friendly House, Centro among 62 organizations to receive community empowerment grants

MASS. - Over 60 organizations across the state are receiving 65 grants totaling more than $20 million through the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program. Among the 62 recipients are four Worcester organizations: Friendly House, Centro Las Americas, Living in Freedom Together (LIFT) and the Black Excellence Academy/Charles Houston Cultural Project.
WORCESTER, MA
Villages Daily Sun

Revivals spread faith, hope in the community

Don Piper walked to the altar of New Covenant United Methodist Church the night of Jan. 23 with a message to the hundreds in attendance for his revival service. “We’re talking about the resurrection of hope,” he said. “In the world in which we live, we’re looking for fixing. We need fixing in this country, and certainly in this world. And it starts with hope.” Piper is best known for his book “90 Minutes in Heaven,” which chronicles what the author describes as his death and resurrection in 1989. But he also travels the country, sharing his testimony and more to congregations and others. Piper’s travels are a modern-day take on revival meetings, and such gatherings can be found in and around The Villages this year. The history of the tent revival or revival meetings in the United States goes back decades before the country gained independence from Britain. In the 1730s, a Massachusetts pastor named Jonathan Edwards is credited with launching what historians call “The Great Awakening” through his meetings, which led to the conversion of hundreds of colonists.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The 74

Time to Start Funding Families and Students Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a shock to our lives in 2020 and continues to affect everything we do as a nation, changed the fabric and rituals of daily life across this country. Nowhere is this more true than among K-12 students, millions of whom endured a year or more of closed or sporadically […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Nevada Current

Evictions abound, car repo’s too, and nobody has time for the health care table

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It’s the first of the month. The rent is due. Iris Isaacson,19, and Isaiah Isma, 25, already know there won’t be enough money to cover that plus utilities, food and his outstanding title loan, so they’re discussing their strategy. He needs to clock in at his minimum wage job, but does he have time to […] The post Evictions abound, car repo’s too, and nobody has time for the health care table appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thehendersonnews.com

MTC offers a helping of HOPE at recent Community Relations Council meeting

Management and Training Corporation (MTC) recently held their quarterly Community Relations Council luncheon which drew in representatives from various Henderson and Rusk County government and civic offices who were given a chance to tour the newly built transitional housing complex, on the East Texas Treatment Facility (ETTF) grounds. After an...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

County hopes tax initiative will help smaller communities

GREEN RIVER – County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld discussed the special purpose tax at Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting and how a Colorado firm will help in engaging and communicating with voters in Sweetwater County. Recently, Sweetwater County retained the firm, Turn Corps to reintroduce the special purpose...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy