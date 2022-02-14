Hope and empowerment for troubled communities: A vision for 2022

Don Piper walked to the altar of New Covenant United Methodist Church the night of Jan. 23 with a message to the hundreds in attendance for his revival service. “We’re talking about the resurrection of hope,” he said. “In the world in which we live, we’re looking for fixing. We need fixing in this country, and certainly in this world. And it starts with hope.” Piper is best known for his book “90 Minutes in Heaven,” which chronicles what the author describes as his death and resurrection in 1989. But he also travels the country, sharing his testimony and more to congregations and others. Piper’s travels are a modern-day take on revival meetings, and such gatherings can be found in and around The Villages this year. The history of the tent revival or revival meetings in the United States goes back decades before the country gained independence from Britain. In the 1730s, a Massachusetts pastor named Jonathan Edwards is credited with launching what historians call “The Great Awakening” through his meetings, which led to the conversion of hundreds of colonists.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO